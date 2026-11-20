South African music fans are getting a double dose of global amapiano star power this January.

Uncle Waffles has been announced as the main support act for Tyla’s highly anticipated A*Pop World Tour homecoming shows in Cape Town and Pretoria.

The internationally acclaimed DJ, dancer and producer, whose real name is Lungelihle Zwane, will perform at all three concerts. She will share the stage with the Grammy-winning singer when Tyla brings her tour to South Africa.

Tyla is scheduled to perform at Cape Town’s Green Point Track on 4 January 2027. She will follow this with two shows at Pretoria’s SunBet Arena on 8 and 9 January.

The pairing brings together two of Southern Africa’s biggest musical exports. Both have helped take amapiano and contemporary African sounds to international audiences.

While Tyla has become a global pop sensation with her distinctive blend of amapiano, R&B, and pop, Uncle Waffles has built an international following through her energetic DJ sets. Moreover, her infectious dance-floor selections have made her famous worldwide.

Dancing DJ

Uncle Waffles at the official party for the launch of Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin at Monarch Restaurant in Sandton on May 26, 2022, in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape)

Uncle Waffles rose to prominence after a video of her performing in Soweto went viral.

She has since performed at major international events, including Coachella. She made history by becoming the first amapiano act to appear at the celebrated US festival.

Her achievements include a 2023 BET Award nomination for Best International Act and the gold certification of her Asylum album in its first week of sales. Her latest EP, 4 DA STREETS!, was released in May 2026.

But the musical line-up does not end there.

Babalwa M, Optimist Music ZA, Ez Maestro and special guests Liquideep will also join the performances. MaWhoo will appear exclusively at the Cape Town show.

The South African dates form part of Tyla’s 34-date A*Pop World Tour, her first full headline tour. The singer is returning home after performances across Europe and the UK. Furthermore, North America and Australia also feature on the international schedule.

Demand from her fans, known as Tygers, has already resulted in an additional Pretoria concert date. Tyla’s second studio album, *A*Pop*, has also made an impression internationally. It reached number one on the Billboard US World Albums chart.

Tickets for Cape Town are available through tyla.howler.co.za, while Pretoria tickets are exclusively available through Ticketmaster.co.za.