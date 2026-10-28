Sean Paul brings Scorpion Kings to Cape Town for December show

Amapiano meets dancehall as DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small join Sean Paul at GrandWest.

Cape Town is in for a dancehall and amapiano crossover as the Scorpion Kings join Sean Paul’s South African tour this December.

The Grammy Award-winning Jamaican superstar will share the stage with South African DJ duo Maphorisa and Kabza De Small at Grand Arena, GrandWest, on 3 December.

The Scorpion Kings will perform as the supporting act, setting the tone before Sean Paul delivers the dancehall hits that have kept dance floors moving across generations.

The announcement brings two influential sounds together, pairing Jamaica’s internationally recognised dancehall rhythms with the amapiano movement that has taken South African music to audiences around the world.

Scorpion Kings bring amapiano energy to Cape Town

Made up of multi-platinum music producers and DJs Maphorisa and Kabza De Small, the Scorpion Kings have become major figures in the growth of amapiano.

Their catalogue includes popular tracks such as Abantwana Bakho, Asibe Happy and Adiwele, offering fans a taste of the sounds that have helped shape South Africa’s contemporary dance music scene.

Their appearance alongside Sean Paul creates a distinctly international line-up, bringing local amapiano favourites and global dancehall anthems together for one night.

Sean Paul, meanwhile, has built a career on chart-topping hits and collaborations that have made him a fixture on international party playlists.

Fans can expect familiar favourites such as Get Busy, Temperature, No Lie and We Be Burnin’ as the dancehall star takes the stage.

With the Scorpion Kings opening the show, audiences can look forward to an evening that moves between two genres with a shared emphasis on rhythm, energy and dancing.

The Cape Town concert forms part of Sean Paul’s three-city South African tour, which also includes performances in Pretoria and Durban.

The Jamaican star will perform at SunBet Arena, Time Square, in Pretoria on 4 December, followed by a show at Durban ICC on 6 December.

For music lovers who enjoy both amapiano and dancehall, the combination promises a night of familiar hits and different musical influences sharing the same stage.

Cape Town fans can start making arrangements now, from gathering friends to planning their journey to GrandWest.

Tickets for Sean Paul’s Cape Town show are available from R750 at Blu Blood.