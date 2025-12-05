Nations Cup to take a back seat in 2026 as Erasmus targets World Cup

The Springboks will likely be shifting their focus to the World Cup from next season, despite the new Nations Cup competition kicking off.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus says that the Boks will be willing to “take some shots” next year in the new Nations Cup competition, as they continue to build towards the 2027 World Cup in Australia.

The World Cup draw took place on Wednesday, with the Boks drawn in a group with Italy, Georgia and Romania.

Erasmus was asked in a press conference on Thursday if knowing their pool opponents and possibility of them facing the All Blacks in the quarterfinals at the 2027 showpiece would open the door for more youngsters to play against bigger opposition next year.

The Boks will face the All Blacks four times in 2026, three in South Africa and one at a neutral venue, during the Greatest Rivalry Tour, while they will also host England, and face Ireland and France away in a stacked international season.

Bok approach

“That’s the tough thing to pinpoint and say exactly how we are going to approach it,” said Erasmus about next season’s fixture schedule.

“Next year we have the Nations Cup and Greatest Rivalry (tour, against the All Blacks). We play against all the Six Nations teams (in the July and November international windows).

“But I probably must prioritise what we want to try and do. Obviously, you want to try and win every single game, but will it be the end of the world if you don’t win the Nations Cup?

“My head is (leaning) more towards not chasing the Nations Cup, than not being ready for 2027.

“That’s how I feel here today at the moment. And that’s why your question is very relevant. I’m not 100% sure, but the World Cup is 18 months out. I think we must start focusing on the World Cup.”

The Boks will play seven games in next year’s Nations Cup, with six pool matches, followed by a finals weekend, where each team in the North and South pools will be matched against each other, so the top two teams in either pool will face each other in the final.

Home and away

The Boks will host England, Scotland and Wales in the July international window in SA, before heading on the road in November, taking on Italy, France and Ireland, with the finals weekend then taking place in London.

Erasmus said he would use the Nations Cup to continue growing the depth in the squad and giving players game time ahead of the 2027 World Cup.

“The Nations Cup is almost a tier one World Cup, if you think about it, in my opinion. So you don’t want to be punch drunk the next year, and you want to make sure your players who you pick for the next year (2027) can win,” said Erasmus.

“I don’t think we’ll take up any game lightly, but I think we will be willing to take a few shots and maybe an uppercut and say, ‘OK, guys, we’ve rolled the dice here, but world ranking isn’t important this year.’

“Would you rather a year before the World Cup, lift the Nations Cup trophy, or be ready for the World Cup? Then obviously, the Greatest Rivalry starts next year. That’s massive for us as well. So we’ve got two massive competitions we’re playing (in) next year.”