Eben Etzebeth banned for 12 matches following eye gouge

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

4 December 2025

08:58 pm

The lock veteran will sit out a number of Sharks matches until close to April next year.

Eben Etzebeth

Eben Etzebeth has been given a 12 match ban. Picture: David Rogers/Getty Images

Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth has been handed an 18 match ban for an eye gouge, reduced to 12 because of mitigating factors.

The two-time World Cup-winning lock was handed his sentence on Thursday after a lengthy disciplinary process on Tuesday night.

Etzebeth was red carded during the Boks’ Test against Wales in Cardiff last Saturday after making contact with the eye area of Welsh player Alex Mann.

A scuffle towards the end of the game resulted in Etzebeth allegedly sticking his finger in the eye area of Mann.

The veteran lock will now miss 12 matches for the Sharks in the United Rugby Championship and Champions Cup. The Springboks only play again next June or July, so his involvement in any Test rugby won’t be affected.

‘Good disciplinary record’

According to the hearing report, Etzebeth was charged under law 9.12 … “A player must not physically abuse anyone”.

His “entry point” was considered to be mid-range, with a proposed ban of 18 matches. His actions were deemed “intentional”.

The 18 matches were reduced to 12 because of mitigating factors, including his pleading guilty, his good disciplinary record (Saturday’s red card was his first in Test rugby in 142 matches), he showed remorse and apologised for his action and behaviour.

Etzebeth will miss Sharks matches in the United Rugby Championship and Champions Cup against Toulouse (7 Dec, Champions Cup), Saracens (13 Dec, Champions Cup), Bulls (20 Dec, URC), Lions (3 Jan, URC), Sale (10 Jan, Champions Cup), Clermont (17 Jan, Champions Cup), Stormers (24 Jan and 31 Jan, URC), Lions (21 Feb, URC), Bulls (28 Feb, URC), Munster (21 Mar, URC) and Cardiff (27 Mar, URC).

