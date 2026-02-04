‘Landman’ on kykNET: Billy-Bob Thornton ‘tuning’ Demi Moore in Afrikaans?! [WATCH]

The gripping drama 'Landman' arrives on kykNET this February, bringing high-stakes Texas oil intrigue to local viewers in their mother tongue.

Gushing Texas “black gold” drama and star power, Paramount’s addictive oil field drama TV series Landman is heading to kykNET – in Afrikaans nogal!

In securing the dubbing rights to the Landman phenomenon, setting screens ablaze since its 2024 debut, kykNET’s Afrikaans version is one of only a few dubbed versions of the hit series available worldwide.

South African-born Hollywood actress Charlize Theron’s flippant statement that only “about 44 people” still speak Afrikaans

‘Landman’ on KykNET: What to know

From Sunday, 22 February, local viewers will be able to dive into the cut-throat West Texas fortune rush for oil as Billy Bob Thornton and the likes of Demi Moore hit South African screens with their “new voices”.

Note to Mzansi’s very own Hollywood star Charlize Theron: There will most definitely be more than 44 Afrikaans-speaking viewers who will be glued to their screens to lap up some Landman action in “Die Taal”.

From left: Ali Larter, Billy Bob Thornton and Demi Moore pose on the red carpet on arrival for the UK premiere of the second season of the ‘Landman’ in London on 16 November 2025. Picture: Ben Stansall/ AFP

“We are very excited to see how viewers will react to Landman – both those who will be watching the series for the first time, and those who have already seen the show in English on M-Net and now want to experience it in their mother tongue,” enthused Waldimar Pelser, M-Net Director of Premium Channels.

Pelser, however, warned future fans of the series that “it gets rather hot down there in Texas at times!”

‘Landman’: Taylor Sheridan gives Texas the ‘Yellowstone’ treatment

The drama series was created by Christian Wallace and Taylor Sheridan, who were also responsible for hit series such as Yellowstone with Kevin Costner, 1883 and 1923.

The action of Landman is set in West Texas and tells the interwoven story of a group of people – from the wildcat billionaires to the oilfield workers – whose lives revolve around the modern-day oil boom.

WATCH: ‘Landman’ S1 trailer

More dusty than ‘Dallas’ and less dark than ‘Let There Be Blood’, ‘Killer Moon’

The show is less “Dallas with JR Ewing, and more of a dusty, dirt-under-your-nails type tale featuring complex personalities”, according to Medium‘s Mohammed Brukner.

Despite delving into the themes of capitalism and morality, Landman does not quite descend into There Will Be Blood‘s unruly depths of darkness explored by oil tycoon Daniel Plainview.

Daniel Day-Lewis walked away with the Best Actor Oscar for his 2007 performance in ‘There Will Be Blood’. Picture: Paramount

Veteran actor Daniel Day Lewis won an Oscar for his masterful portrayal of Plainview’s all-consuming greed and thirst for power..

And thankfully, neither the bloody carnage depicted by director Martin Scorsese in his 2023 movie, Killers of the Flower Moon, starring Leonardo di Caprio and Robert De Niro.

But let’s get back to Landman and Billy Bob Thornton…

Billy-Bob Thornton: The landman in ‘Landman’

Oscar-nominated veteran actor Billy Bob Thornton stars as the landman Tommy Norris. A landman acts as a go-between, brokering deals between oil companies and landowners.

Billy Bob Thornton attends the SAG Nom Comm screening of ‘Landman’ at DGA Theater Complex on 14 December 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Jon Kopaloff/ Getty Images for Paramount+/ AFP

The job entails negotiating rights for extraction and development while also considering the legal regulations, which a team of highly-paid lawyers naturally try to bend in favour of their employers.

But Landman does not only revolve around landowners and wealthy oil magnates. Western Texas borders Mexico, which means this area is also used by drug cartels as a distribution route.

Who’s who in ‘Landman’: Cast, characters and their ‘new voices’

A formidable team of translators, including Morné Coetzer, Janine Opperman and Francois le Roux, deftly managed to capture the atmosphere of this brilliant series in Afrikaans.

The dubbing directors are Rina Nienaber and De Waal Stemmet.

Main cast

Billy Bob Thornton

Billy Bob Thornton in ‘Landman’. Picture: Paramount

Tommy Norris (voiced by De Waal Stemmet) is a seasoned landman who works for M-Tex Oil and handles all their negotiations, but keeping everyone happy, from the oil magnates to the drug traffickers, is no mean feat.

Ali Larter

Angela (voiced by Natasja Jacobs) is Tommy’s ex-wife and the mother of his two children, Cooper and Ainsley.

Jon Hamm

Monty Miller (voiced by Charl van Heyningen) is the owner of M-Tex Oil and has a long-standing professional and personal relationship with Tommy.

Demi Moore

Cami Miller (voiced by Renske Jacobs) is Monty’s wife.

Demi Moore and Jon Hamm as the mighty Millers in ‘Landman’. Picture: Paramount

Supporting cast

From left: Kayla Wallace, James Jordan, Mark Collie and Paulina Chávez. Pictures: Supplied

Jacob Lofland:

Cooper (voiced by Rowlen von Gericke) studied geology but quit his studies and now works for M-Tex as a hand on the oilfields.

Michelle Randolph

Ainsley (voiced by Anré Buguegnon) is a high school student.

Kayla Wallace

Rebecca Falcone (voiced by Sue Pyler) is a lawyer who does work for M-Tex Oil.

James Jordan

Dale Bradley (voiced by Antowan Nöthling) is a petroleum engineer and a good friend of Tommy.

Colm Feore

Colin Feore in ‘Landman’. Picture: Paramount

Nathan (voiced by Jakkie Groenewald) is an attorney and administrator at M-Tex Oil.

Paulina Chavez

Ariana Medina (voiced by Claudia Jones) is a young widow whose husband died in an accident on one of M-Tex’s oilfields.

Third season of ‘Landman’ on the horizon…and Billy Bob Thornton will be there!

Filming of Landman began in February 2024 in Fort Worth, Texas. The first two episodes aired on 17 November 2024, and the show became an instant international hit.

From left: Andy Garcia, Ali Larter, Demi Moore and Sam Elliott attend the ‘Landman’ S2 FYC Event in LA at Pacific Design Centre on 13 December 2025 in West Hollywood, California. Picture: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Paramount+/AFP

The finale of the first season, which consists of 10 episodes, aired on 12 January 2025. The second season has recently begun, and the contract to produce the third season was already signed in December 2025.

Fans can rest assured that Thornton will be back for Season 3 despite reports circulating that the tough-talking oil man could be leaving Landman after two seasons.

In an interview with USA Today, the 70-year-old actor calls the basis for the reports, “AI-generated crap”.