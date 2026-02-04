‘Nothing will be hidden,’ says Musa Mseleku as Uthando neS’thembu returns tonight

The new season picks up after the explosive December special of '#Uncut: Uthando neS’thembu'.

Mzansi Magic’s popular reality show Uthando neS’thembu is set to return for its ninth season on Wednesday night.

The series continues to follow Musa Mseleku and his wives, MaCele, MaYeni, MaNgwabe and MaKhumalo, as they navigate the complexities of polygamous family life.

This season also features MaKhwela, known as Number 5, whose presence challenges the family dynamic and introduces new tensions.

“After eight seasons, we are now experiencing something completely different brought on by the introduction of MaKhwela,” Musa Mseleku said.

“The core idea of the family’s legacy is being put to the test, and viewers will have a front-row seat to everything.”

More twists in the Mseleku household

The ninth season picks up after the explosive December special, #Uncut: Uthando neS’thembu.

The show remains one of the most-watched on DStv, with Season 8 attracting an average of 2.8 million viewers per episode and generating over one billion social media impressions.

“Watching my family on television is a great and rare opportunity,” Musa said.

“Even more so, it makes me realise just how well-known our family is across South Africa and the rest of the continent.”

He added that the new season would continue to surprise viewers.

“It is important to keep telling the story because as we grow, the story grows and it becomes more dynamic. People should watch this season because it brings something new.

“For the first time, we see the reactions of all the people involved in the show. Nothing will be hidden from them as they get the opportunity to be part of the family and have the right to openly share their opinions.”

Season nine premieres at 8 PM on Mzansi Magic (DStv Channel 161), with new episodes airing twice weekly on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

