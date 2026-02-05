‘I’ve been crying’: Beverley Steyn breaks down, Nonku Williams apologises on the gram

When friendship, faith and money collide, the fallout can be brutal and very public.

A personal dispute between Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’s Beverley Steyn and fellow reality TV star Nonku Williams has spilled into the public spotlight, with a story of trust, alleged betrayal and a social media apology that has left fans divided.

Sharing her experience with The Citizen, Beverley says the cracks first appeared when Nonku approached her for business help. “Initially, she wanted me to put R2 million into her business, but she couldn’t give me financials,” she explained.

“Those were the red flags. How can I invest in a business where you have no financials, no spreadsheets?”

Beverley says she declined the investment, standing firm on her principles as a businesswoman. “I said no, I’m sorry if your business is in trouble, but I need to see your financials,” she said.

But the story didn’t end there.

Helping her friend

Beverley Steyn and Nonku Williams. Picture: Instagram

Despite her concerns, Beverley admits her emotions got the better of her.

“I felt sorry for her. She needed my help, and as a woman and a friend, I couldn’t say no,” she said. “From one woman to another, I wanted to help her. In fact, I would have given her my last dime if I could.”

What followed, she claims, was a personal loan, not an investment given in good faith.

Nonku had said she needed the money for her bond, school fees and to rescue her business.

“The last person I thought would ever betray me is someone who professes to be a pastor and a good person,” Beverley said. “So I loaned her money to help her.”

She alleges that repayment dates kept shifting.

“When it came to paying me back, the date kept moving,” she said.

When Beverley pushed for answers, she claims the situation turned sour. “She told me outright that we can pick up our friendship when she’s paid the money back, because I was putting too much pressure on her. She turned it around like she was the victim.”

Many questions

That left Beverley questioning how she became the villain. “How did I become the bad person for asking for my money back?” she asked.

She insists the amount involved was significant. “I wouldn’t be wasting my time if this were R20k or R30k,” she said.

Legal action soon followed.

Beverley revealed that her Cape Town legal team has appointed a Durban-based lawyer, with plans to issue a summons through the sheriff. “This is serious,” she said.

Adding to the emotional weight is the timing of what Beverley describes as the ultimate betrayal. “It happened over her birthday,” she said. “She spent the weekend in my home and broke down in my house.”

She explained that the loan started with smaller amounts, sometimes R10 000 at a time. “She showed me emails from schools and her bond. I wanted to rescue her. She was my friend. Why wouldn’t I?” Beverley said. “I would do that for any of my friends.”

But once Beverley stopped lending more money, she says the dynamic changed.

“After she realised I wasn’t going to give her anymore, she started distancing herself,” she claimed.

The agreement, according to Beverley, was that the money would be paid back within 30 days.

By December, Beverley says she had started sending legal letters, all of which were allegedly ignored. “She even came to Cape Town and didn’t arrange to see me,” Beverley said. “She was just flaunting her life.”

Despite everything, Beverley admits she considered letting it go. “Then I thought, no, there are too many people. I felt it was my duty to do this and protect other people,” she said.

Her heartbreak is evident.

“She’s the first woman who’s betrayed me this deeply,” Beverly said. “I’ve been crying and kept this secret, not knowing what to do. I trusted her.”

Nonku Williams has since responded with a lengthy apology posted on her social media, addressing both Beverley and the public.

“I owe Beverley Steyn a sincere apology,” Nonku wrote. “I know I should have handled this situation differently, and I take full responsibility for my part.”

She opened up about the pressures of being a single mother. “There’s a constant pressure to provide the very best for your children,” she said, adding that the public nature of the dispute has deeply affected her kids. “My children are innocent. They didn’t ask for this.”

Nonku maintained that she always intended to repay the money. “As business owners know, payments can get delayed. That’s what happened here,” she said.

“I had every intention of paying her back fully.”

She also admitted to faults. “I own the fact that I didn’t communicate the way I should have. I own the fact that I signed an agreement. I take responsibility for that.”

Closing her statement, Nonku asked for compassion. “I’m not asking for pity. I’m asking for grace,” she wrote. “I’m human. I’m a single mom, and I’m doing the best I can.”

As the legal process looms, one thing is clear: what began as a friendship has unravelled into a painful lesson about money, trust and the high cost of betrayal.