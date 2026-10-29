Mafikizolo added to 2027 WAV Fest line-up with Ty Dollar Sign, here’s how you can get tickets

The festival will take place in two cities, Cape Town and Pretoria.

January 2027 will be another big year for South African legendary Afro-pop duo Mafikizolo.

Music lovers can look forward to a vibrant mix of R&B, African sounds and international influences when WAV Festival brings global stars and local favourites together in Cape Town and Pretoria.

International headliners Ty Dolla $ign and KWN will lead the celebrations, with South African music icons Mafikizolo among the acts joining the Cape Town edition.

The festival returns to Cape Town on Saturday, 2 January 2027, before making its highly anticipated Pretoria debut the following day.

For the Mother City edition, Mafikizolo will bring their much loved catalogue of hits to the stage, adding a nostalgic touch to a line-up that celebrates the evolution of African music.

The duo will be joined by Lordkez, WizTheMc, Lusanda, Thando Zide and Xowie, offering audiences a diverse musical experience spanning different sounds and generations.

The DJ line-up promises to keep the summer energy going, with TXC and Juls confirmed for special sets. DJ Loyd and Sir Vincent will also join the Cape Town festivities.

WAV Festival brings its sound to Pretoria

On Sunday, 3 January 2027, the festival heads to SunBet Arena for its Pretoria debut.

Ty Dolla $ign and KWN will headline the capital city event, joined by Lordkez, Lusanda and Xowie.

While the Pretoria line-up differs from Cape Town’s expanded offering, the event promises to deliver WAV’s signature blend of international R&B and homegrown creativity.

Beyond the performances, the festival aims to bring music, fashion and culture together, creating an experience that celebrates the connections between global sounds and African talent.

For fans planning to attend with friends, there is also a limited-time ticket special to consider.

The festival’s four-for-three offer allows groups to buy four tickets while paying for only three, making it easier to share the experience with friends.

How to get WAV Festival tickets

WAV Festival tickets for the Cape Town leg are available through Howler, while the Pretoria tickets can be bought through Webtickets.

Fans interested in attending are encouraged to secure their tickets early and take advantage of the limited-time four-for-three special while it is available.