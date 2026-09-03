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What to do this weekend: 947 Joburg Day brings big music, spring vibes to Jozi

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By Thami Kwazi

Lifestyle Print and Online Editor

3 minute read

3 September 2026

03:09 pm

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Jozi is turning up the volume this weekend with a massive spring celebration.

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Picture: iStock

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If you are still wondering what to do this weekend, 947 Joburg Day should be firmly on your radar.

The annual music and lifestyle event returns to Crocodile Creek Polo Club in Lanseria on Saturday, 5 September. It promises a full day of live music, food, family entertainment and plenty of Joburg gees.

This year’s event has a line-up packed with some of South Africa’s biggest names.

The line-up

Music fans are in for a serious treat, with Cassper Nyovest, DJ Zinhle, Kabza De Small, Sun-El Musician and Mi Casa among the acts taking to the stage.

The bill also includes MÖRDA performing with the Soweto Gospel Choir, as well as Locnville, Lordkez, Zee Nxumalo and Will Linley. With such a mix of hip-hop, amapiano, house, pop and gospel, the festival is clearly designed to bring different generations of music lovers together.

And if you are planning to make a full day of it, organisers have positioned Joburg Day as more than simply a concert. Food, lifestyle, family and cultural experiences form part of the day as well.

When and where?

The action takes place at Crocodile Creek Polo Club, Botasdal Farm, in Lanseria.

Gates open at 9am, so concertgoers should plan if they want to get in early and make the most of the day.

If you’re driving from Johannesburg, remember Lanseria can get busy during major events. Therefore, leaving early could save you from unnecessary traffic drama.

What can you bring?

The event is family-friendly, and Ticketmaster says picnic baskets, picnic blankets, and camp chairs are allowed in designated areas.

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Umbrellas are also permitted, while gazebos can be set up towards the back of the venue. However, festivalgoers should leave glass containers, braais, alcohol, pets and weapons at home. Only soft cooler boxes are permitted.

So, whether you are going for Cassper, Kabza, DJ Zinhle or simply the Joburg spring vibes, Saturday promises a packed day out.

Just remember: gates open at 9am, so get your crew together, pack smart, and prepare for a full day of music and entertainment.

How much are tickets?

General admission for adults costs R550, while children between three and 12 pay R250.

There is also a Chill Zone option priced at R1 000. VIP hospitality tickets are listed at R2 500.

Tickets are available through Ticketmaster South Africa.

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