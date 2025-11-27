Majid Jordan set for a South Africa return at Milk + Cookies

Their announcement as the second headliner at Milk + Cookies marks Majid Jordan's return to SA after seven years.

Canadian R&B duo Majid Jordan will mark a return to South Africa in seven years, after being announced as the second headliner for music festival Milk + Cookies.

The duo, composed of vocalist Majid Al Maskati and producer Jordan Ullman, formed in 2011 and was signed to Drake’s OVO Sound label the following year.

Milk + Cookies is a production and marketing company based in Atlanta, in the US. The company has worked with artists such as Kendrick Lamar and Jack Harlow. They held their first event last year.

“Last year, we saw how Atlanta’s hustle blends so naturally with SA’s incredible culture – it’s a partnership that just works,” said Head of Marketing at Milk + Cookies Chase Freeman.

The festival is happening in Cape Town and Johannesburg in early 2026. US rapper Gunna was announced as the first headliner in October.

ALSO READ: ‘I felt like we don’t celebrate them enough’: Aymos on hosting a dance competition

Majid Jordan in SA

Majid Jordan first came to South Africa in 2018, and their announcement marks a return for them, which some South African artists welcome.

“Welcome home y’all. Can’t wait to hang,” said rapper Stogie T. While singer-songwriter Shekhinah said she’s going to faint when she sees them live.

The duo’s first two projects, A Place Like This and a self-titled album, introduced their sound to the world, which fell in love with them.

In an interview with energy drink RedBull, the duo said their sound draws from different places.

“We pull from anywhere and I feel like we still do that. We’re always sharing music quite randomly. If we like something we’ll share it with each other and build from that idea. We’re very visual when we make music, so it’s as much painting the picture as it is making the music,” said Jordan.

“Blending is fun,” said Majid.

“We’re lucky to be from a city that has introduced us to a lot of different sounds, different artists and different genres. Even coming here [to South Africa], we turn on the TV in the hotel and the music channel was on. There’s a distinctive rhythm in South African productions,” said the vocalist in 2018.

ALSO READ: US rapper Gunna to headline second edition of Milk + Cookies festival

Milk + Cookies

The organisers of the festival said it will include initiatives to promote economic upliftment and job creation, supporting South Africa’s creative communities.

“We’re committed to going beyond the stage because that’s where the real magic happens – empowering South Africa’s next generation of creatives through hands-on programming like writing camps and panels,” said director of business development and strategy at Milk + Cookies, Jhordan Gibbs.

“These initiatives provide young South African creatives with the tools, resources, and connections to enter creative industries confidently and authentically – because true creativity thrives when we invest in people.”

NOW READ: Patrons complain about disorganisation of Milk & Cookies festival in Cape Town