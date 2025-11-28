Parole board denies Najwa Petersen’s latest bid for release

Najwa Peterson is eligible for parole after serving 16 years of her 28-year sentence for orchestrating her husband Taliep Petersen's murder.

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) has confirmed that convicted murderer Najwa Peterson, who masterminded the murder of her husband, renowned musician Taliep Petersen, has been denied parole.

This is the second time in just over a year that Peterson has applied to be released. Her first attempt, in September last year, was also denied.

Petersen has served 16 years of her 28-year prison sentence for orchestrating her husband’s murder in 2006.

Further profile

Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said the Correctional Supervision and Parole Board (CSPB) directed that Peterson be afforded a further profile.

“DCS wishes to confirm that the Correctional Supervision and Parole Board has considered Najwa Petersen’s parole placement.

“Following its assessment, the CSPB has directed that offender Petersen be afforded a further profile. This includes the completion of specified intervention programmes within a set timeframe, as recommended by the board.

“Her parole placement will be reconsidered once these programmes have been successfully completed and all related requirements have been met,” Nxumalo said.

Nxumalo did not indicate when a decision will be made.

Parole

In September last year, Correctional Services Minister Pieter Groenewald referred the decision of the Pollsmoor Correctional Supervision and Parole Board to place Petersen on parole to the CSPB.

Groenewald decided to refer the matter to the board following representations from Taliep’s family.

Murder

Now 64 years old, Petersen began serving a 28-year sentence on 11 February 2009 for murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

The 56-year-old Taliep was shot dead in his Athlone home on December 16 2006, in what was initially thought to be a robbery.

During the murder trial, Peterson pleaded not guilty, claiming robbers shot and killed her husband.

Abdoer Raasiet Emjedi, also a co-accused, was sentenced to 24 years behind bars in 2009 and was released on parole in 2020.

