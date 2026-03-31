Mgidi Moms: New show on Xhosa initiation and moms who spend 600k on their son’s special day

Redefines storytelling around Xhosa initiation by centring on mothers and family voices.

On Friday, 27 March, MultiChoice hosted an intimate and star-studded screening of Mgidi Moms. This is a groundbreaking new series that offers a rare lens into one of the most sacred rites of passage in Xhosa culture.

The show explores the coming-of-age journey of boys transitioning into manhood through initiation rites. There is also a compelling shift in perspective that places mothers at the emotional core of the story.

Deeply rooted in tradition, Mgidi Moms approaches the subject with sensitivity, care and authenticity.

Men have long guided initiation. However, this series acknowledges the evolving role of women, particularly mothers, whose presence is often felt behind the scenes.

From preparation to celebration, their contributions reflect unwavering love, pride and a profound respect for heritage.

Zenande Mfenyana and Sisa Hewana, Picture: Supplied

The screening drew an impressive guest list including media personality Claire Mawisa, actress Zenande Mfenyana, presenter Sisa Hewana and broadcaster Pearl Modiadie. Everyone gathered to witness the debut episode.

The atmosphere was one of reflection and celebration. Attendees experienced a show that felt both culturally significant and refreshingly intimate.

Pearl Modiadie. Picture: Supplied

At the heart of the series is host Moshe Ndiki, who brings both personal insight and emotional depth to the role. Speaking at the event, he shared how hosting the show resonated deeply with his own lived experience.

“Coming into this show as a Xhosa man, it was never just another hosting job. It felt deeply personal. I have lived this journey, so I understand the weight it carries and the responsibility to treat it with care,” he said.

Ndiki emphasised the importance of maintaining respect for the sacredness of initiation. He noted that the show does not aim to expose the tradition, but rather to honour it.

Through Mgidi Moms, viewers are invited into the emotional realities surrounding initiation without crossing cultural boundaries.

One of the most powerful aspects of the show, according to Ndiki, is the perspective it offers on motherhood. “As a young boy going through initiation, you do not fully grasp what your mother is carrying.

“This show gave me that understanding. I saw the stress, the pride and the love in a way I had never fully appreciated before,” he said.

The series also highlights the diversity of how families approach initiation.

While some embrace grand celebrations and others opt for more intimate traditions, the underlying values remain consistent.

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Love, legacy, and cultural pride are at the centre of every story told.

More than just entertainment, Mgidi Moms arrives at a crucial moment.

Conversations around initiation have often been shaped by misunderstanding or sensationalism. However, this series reframes the narrative with dignity and warmth.

Audiences can catch Mgidi Moms on Mzansi Magic every Sunday at 6pm. It promises to be one of the most meaningful local productions of the year.