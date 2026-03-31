Cardi B wins lawsuit over alleged song copying

The rapper was accused of copying her 2024 hit single, 'Enough (Miami)'.

Cardi B has won a lawsuit against producers Joshua Fraustro and Miguel Aguilar over alleged song copying.

The producers accused the rapper of copying their 2024 hit single, Enough (Miami), from their earlier track, Greasy Frybread.

The lawsuit was filed two years ago by Fraustro and Aguilar, who created Greasy Frybread for rapper Sten Joddi. They alleged Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, lifted the song’s melody and bassline.

Fraustro and Aguilar initially filed a federal copyright infringement lawsuit.

ALSO READ: Celine Dion announces comeback following health struggle

Judge’s ruling

Cardi B’s lawyers reportedly argued that the track was not registered with the US Copyright Office, a requirement for federal copyright claims. The plaintiffs then refiled under Texas state law.

According to Billboard, US District Judge Fernando Rodriguez Jr. dismissed the case on Monday, 30 March.

He said Cardi B does not have significant ties to Texas. Fraustro and Aguilar had argued that she had conducted business in the state through live performances.

“Plaintiffs do not demonstrate that Almanzar targeted Texas for concert performances, rather than simply including Texas venues within a broader concert tour in numerous states,” Judge Rodriguez said.

He added that her performances in Texas were not distinct from other states and, therefore, insufficient to establish jurisdiction.

“Almanzar’s performances in Texas are not distinct from her performances in those other states, rendering the concerts in Texas insufficient to establish general jurisdiction,” he added.

NOW READ: Gabriella Goliath to exhibit ‘radical’ artwork independently in Venice after Gayton McKenzie cancels