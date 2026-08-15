‘Musical Chairs’ heads to Cape Town for a five-day run

The production features actor and dancer Hungani Ndlovu among its cast.

Dance-theatre production Musical Chairs is heading to Cape Town for a limited season at the Magnet Theatre from 19 to 23 August.

The production features actor and dancer Hungani Ndlovu among its cast.

Presented by The Locksmiths Collective and Rush Productions, the production explores social media, relationships and the pressure to find belonging in an increasingly digital world.

Through dance, music and physical theatre, the production explores identity, relationships, community and the impact of digital lives on wellbeing.

It combines South African street-dance styles, including Pantsula and Bhujwa, with American styles such as hip-hop, Campbellocking and popping.

Hungani Ndlovu leads creative team

The production is led by a multidisciplinary creative team comprising Genesis Shirindza, Ndlovu and Sipho Didiza.

Shirindza serves as writer, choreographer, creative director, producer and cast member. Ndlovu is the executive producer, director and a cast member.

Didiza contributed to the production’s creative and movement direction but is not part of the 2026 Cape Town run.

The cast also includes Yemimah Jacobs, Jamie-Lee Jansen, and international performers Alain “Hurrikane” Lauture and Angela “Angyil” McNeal.

The Cape Town season follows the production’s Johannesburg run, which took place last year.

Performances of the five-day production will start at 7.30pm.