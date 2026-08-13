Music legend Oskido set to receive major recognition at SAMA32

Oskido will be honoured twice at SAMA32, highlighting his lasting impact on music.

Legendary producer, DJ and music entrepreneur Oskido will be honoured with two of the South African Music Awards’ highest accolades at SAMA32 on 15 August 2026, at Sun City Superbowl.

Oskido will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award and the International Achievement Award. These honours recognise his lasting impact on South African music and his role in promoting it beyond the country’s borders.

He will receive the coveted Lifetime Achievement Award, marking another major milestone in a career that has shaped South Africa’s music landscape.

Oskido previously received the RiSA Chairperson’s Award at SAMA30. This recognised his contribution as a music executive, producer, entrepreneur and cultural pioneer.

Oskido’s lasting music legacy

The latest honour places Oskido among an illustrious group of South African music legends. Their careers have left an enduring mark on the industry.

For decades, he has played a significant role in developing local music. He has influenced generations of artists and helped take South African sounds to wider audiences.

The Lifetime Achievement Award celebrates more than longevity in the entertainment industry. It recognises artists and creatives whose work has helped shape the country’s cultural identity. It also celebrates those who have created opportunities for those who followed.

SAMA spokesperson Unati Gwija said the award was about recognising cultural architects while they could still witness the impact of their work.

“The Lifetime Achievement Award is more than a recognition of longevity; it is a celebration of those whose artistry has shaped the soundtrack of our nation,” Gwija said.

She added that the honour celebrates those who have inspired generations. In addition, it recognises those who paved the way for the next wave of South African talent.

SAMA32 brings tourism into the spotlight

Beyond celebrating music, this year’s awards are also expected to provide a major boost to tourism and economic activity in the North West. Sectors such as hotels, guesthouses, local restaurants, transport services, event production companies and small retail businesses are among those anticipated to benefit from increased visitor numbers during SAMA32.

The event brings together established artists, emerging performers, industry leaders, music fans and visitors from across South Africa and beyond.

According to Gwija, the awards create opportunities for small businesses, creatives, entrepreneurs and the hospitality sector. They also encourage visitors to explore the province.

The North West’s attractions, cultural heritage and hospitality will form part of the wider SAMA32 experience. This extends the event’s impact beyond the awards ceremony itself.