‘My wish is for Samro to release Mshoza’s royalties’ says late Kwaito star’s father

“Many artists have died poor,” said Kwaito legend and EFF MP, Eugene Mthethwa, at the Samro march.

The father of late Kwaito artist Mshoza is pleading with the Southern African Music Rights Organisation (Samro) to release his daughter’s royalties.

“She had two children, aged 12 and 14, and we are taking care of them. It’s heart-breaking because their mother was a superstar,” Mshoza’s father, Steve Mafuna, told Sunday World.

“Yet her children are surviving on my pension, which is not enough. My wish is for Samro to release Mshoza’s royalties so we can provide for her kids.”

He spoke to the publication during a march to the Samro offices in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, last week.

ALSO READ: Mshoza denies claims Cassper Nyovest owes her R100K

Artists march to Samro

The march was led by Artists United, which is calling for urgent reforms within Samro. The artist organisation handed their memorandum to Samro CEO Annabell Lebethe.

“Many artists have died poor,” said kwaito legend and EFF member of parliament, Eugene Mthethwa.

Pointing at Mshoza’s father, Mthethwa told the Samro CEO that Mafuna hasn’t received a cent since the passing of the Kortes artist.

“He was telling me that since Mshoza passed away, he hasn’t received even a cent. But this is what we are talking about when we constantly say ‘enough is enough’,” said the Trompies member.

“We’re doing music without sleeping, making hits and those who make popular songs they earn R82. Those who sit in the studio and make music for adverts, they are the high earners,” said Mthethwa, breaking down some of the music industry discrepancies.

ALSO READ: ‘They are supposed to listen to us, not dictate to us,’ say disgruntled Samro members

Forensic report

Mthethwa added that three publishers currently sitting on the Samro board are implicated in the Fundudzi Forensic Investigation Report, which stems from a 2023 investigation commissioned by Samro.

The investigation revealed fraudulent activities involving certain members, including composers, authors and publishers, in collusion with a former Samro employee.

The forensic investigation focused on the financial years 2020 to 2022.

This misconduct resulted in irregular royalty claims amounting to R3.4 million, flagged during Samro’s internal processes, from a total of R60 million claimed.

About R30 million was paid out, while the remaining undisbursed funds remain in the Undocumented Works pool.

“Funny, because the one who identified the problems has been suspended,” said Mthethwa.

In early August, Samro suspended its chief operating officer, Mpho Mofikoe, after she reportedly discovered that at least R90 million had allegedly been wasted.

“The Fundudzi [forensic report] was very thorough,” Mofikoe said in the extraordinary general meeting in July. “We failed internally as Samro.”

Mthethwa called for Mofikoe to be reinstated.

“We demand, unapologetically, that Mpho must be returned because she cannot be treated differently from the board members who have a case to answer to,” said Mthethwa to loud cheers.

“Mpho has no criminal case, but you have suspended her.”

The music body has seen a lot of drama in recent months, with board members stepping down from their roles under pressure from artist organisations.

In September, former Samro chairperson Nicholas Maweni also resigned from the board.

Maweni’s exit followed the resignation of two other board members, Dr Sibongile Vilakazi and Veronica Motloutsi.

In October, non-executive board member Gabriel Le Roux resigned following weeks of turmoil at the organisation.

NOW READ: Another Samro board member resigns amid drama at music body