Sama announces this year’s hosts but remain mum on music ceremony venue

By Bonginkosi Tiwane

25 November 2025

Siyabonga Ngwekazi and Pamela Mtanga will host this year's South African Music Awards on 14 December.

Siyabong Ngwekazi and Pamela Mtanga

Siyabong Ngwekazi and Pamela Mtanga have been announced as the hosts for this year’s Samas. Pictures: theonlyscoopmakhathini, pamela_mtanga/Instagram

After hosting the Metro FM awards earlier this year, broadcaster Siyabong ‘Scoop’ Ngwekazi will co-host another music ceremony, this time the South African Music Awards (Sama), alongside Pamela Mtanga.

“Makhathini and Mtanga bring a rare combination of experience, authenticity, and cultural resonance. Together they will deliver a hybrid show that is fresh, compelling, and worthy of the legacy of South African music,” said Sama spokesperson Unati Gwija

Last year’s edition of the awards was held at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand and was expected to return to that venue; however, that’s yet to be confirmed.

Giving artists their flowers

Themed “Flowers For Those Who Keep Our Nation Singing”, the 31st edition of the music awards is described as a celebration of creativity, resilience, and the ever-blossoming spirit of South African music.

Explaining the theme further, Gwija said it was a call to appreciation, to give our artists their flowers now.

“It’s about recognising the musicians, producers, composers, and collaborators who continue to make South Africa sing, who turn struggle into sound and rhythm into resilience.”

This year’s Sama partners include the Motsepe Foundation, the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture, South African Music Performance Rights Association (Sampra), Southern African Music Rights Organisation (Samro), Composers, Authors and Publishers Association (Capasso), Gauteng Department of Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture, YouTube, and media partner SABC.

The awards are expected to be hosted on 14 December.

