Tyla makes South African history (again) as she becomes a three-time AMA winner

Tyla has made history with three American Music Awards wins, cementing her place as one of Africa's biggest artists on the global stage.

South African singer Tyla Seethal has done it again. The Johannesburg-born artist, celebrated for her genre-blending sound and the global smash hit “Water“, has now claimed three American Music Awards (AMA) wins, making her one of the most decorated African artists in the award show’s history.

The American Music Awards are widely regarded as the world’s largest fan-voted music awards, with winners determined by streaming figures, sales, airplay and fan engagement.

That means every one of her wins is a direct reflection of her fanbase, affectionately known as the “Tygers”, who continue to show up in numbers.



It is also worth noting that South Africans often rally around Tyla when she faces criticism from American pop culture fans. Most recently, some turned on her for her explanation of what transpired between her and Rihanna at the 2026 Met Gala.

A look back at her first AMA win

At the 51st Annual AMAs, held on 26 May 2025 at Fontainebleau Las Vegas, Tyla took home the award for Favourite Afrobeats Artist. In doing so, she became the first woman and first South African ever to win the category, which was introduced in 2023. She beat a formidable line-up of Nigerian heavyweights including Wizkid, Rema, Tems and Asake.

In her acceptance speech, Tyla spoke warmly about what the recognition meant to her, thanking fans for her incredible life and reflecting on faith, growth and manifesting her dreams. She also received a nomination for Favourite Female R&B Artist at the same ceremony.

The win came on the heels of her Grammy triumph – “Water” was the first-ever winner of the Best African Music Performance category in 2024 – making 2024 and 2025 landmark periods in her career.

The genre conversation

Tyla’s win in the Afrobeats category continued an important and ongoing debate.

The Durban-raised artist has consistently described her own sound as amapiano-influenced and has previously used platforms like the VMAs to point out that African music extends far beyond Afrobeats.

While some fans questioned whether the categorisation was accurate, others celebrated it as a milestone for the African continent more broadly.

Tyla’s second and third AMA wins

Tyla continued her remarkable run at the 52nd Annual AMAs in 2026, picking up two more awards: Best Afrobeats Artist (her second consecutive win in the category) and Social Song of the Year for “CHANEL”.

She also received nominations for Best Music Video (“CHANEL”) and Best Female R&B Artist, bringing her total AMA nominations to approximately six, placing her among the most nominated African artists in the show’s history.