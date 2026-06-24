One night only: Kenny Lattimore returns to Cape Town this September for a live performance

Grammy-nominated R&B star Kenny Lattimore is coming back to Cape Town to wow local audiences.

R&B fans in Cape Town can look forward to a special night as American singer Kenny Lattimore returns to South Africa. This will be a much-anticipated one-night show happening this September.

The Grammy-nominated vocalist will take to the stage at the Grand Arena at GrandWest in Cape Town on Sunday, 20 September. The concert is set to begin at 8pm. This marks his long-awaited return to the Mother City after more than a decade away.

Known for his smooth vocals, heartfelt ballads and timeless love songs, Lattimore has built a loyal following across South Africa over the years.

Moreover, his upcoming concert is expected to draw fans eager to relive some of the singer’s most beloved hits live.

R&B crooner

With a career spanning nearly three decades, Lattimore has established himself as one of contemporary R&B’s most respected voices. He first rose to prominence in the mid-1990s.

This rise came with the release of his self-titled debut album. That album featured the chart-topping single For You. The song remains one of his signature tracks. It continues to resonate with audiences around the world and is a favourite on South African radio stations.

Fans attending the Cape Town concert can expect a night filled with classic favourites, including Never Too Busy, All My Tomorrows, When I Said I Do, Weekend and Stay On Your Mind.

The singer’s rich catalogue, which spans eight studio albums and two collaborative projects, promises a memorable evening of soulful entertainment.

In recognition of his contribution to music, Lattimore was inducted into the Rhythm and Blues Music Hall of Fame. This honour cemented his status as one of the genre’s enduring talents.

The upcoming concert has been welcomed by both fans and organisers. They believe the event will be one of the standout live music experiences on Cape Town’s entertainment calendar.

Vertex Events Artist Liaison Thato Mokoena expressed excitement about bringing the singer back to South Africa.

“As an R&B fan favourite, Kenny Lattimore is an exciting artist for us to bring back to South Africa for the Cape Town crowd, a crowd he has not performed for in a long while. As a team, we look forward to a show that will be one to remember for a long time,” said Mokoena.

Lattimore’s return comes at a time when South African audiences continue to embrace international R&B acts. In fact, nostalgia-driven concerts are attracting strong support nationwide.