Red Bull Symphonic 2026 opens choir auditions for Sun-El Musician and Dlala Thukzin shows

Entries close later this month.

Red Bull Symphonic 2026 organisers have launched an open call for vocalists and choirs to perform alongside Sun-El Musician and Dlala Thukzin at Montecasino in June this year.

The event, taking place on 13 and 14 June, will also feature Chad Hendricks, the Vocal Hue choir and a full symphonic orchestra.

The selected choir group will join the official rehearsal process before performing on both nights of the Afro House-themed production, Afro House, Our Home.

Audition details

To enter, aspiring participants must assemble a choir of between four and eight members and record an a cappella performance of a Sun-El Musician or Dlala Thukzin track.

The video must be under 90 seconds and shared on social media using the hashtag #RedBullSymphonic. Entries must also be submitted through the official Red Bull Symphonic platform.

Entries close on 30 May.

Red Bull Symphonic 2026

Red Bull Symphonic 2026 is already sold out for both shows. This year’s edition marks the first time the event has adopted a dual-headliner format.

Speaking to The Citizen about the show last month, Sun-El Musician said he hopes the production inspires people.

“I would really like for people to look at this as new possibilities in terms of creativity and use it as a tool,” he said. “Let’s Africanise it and create something new.”

Chad Hendricks said the project created new artistic possibilities.

“The exciting bit is the amount of new possibilities,” he said.

“The challenge is to find how to collaborate these two worlds, acoustic versus electronic.”