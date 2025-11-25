SA’s Thapelo Mokoena speechless after winning prestigious award in Ghana

Thapelo Mokoena won the Best Actor award at the recent EMY Africa Awards held in Ghana.

South African media personality Thapelo Mokoena was among the big winners at the Exclusive Men of the Year (EMY) Africa Awards 2025, held in Ghana over the weekend.

“Haven’t been able to find the words to describe the feeling and moments in Ghana this weekend,” said Mokoena on his Instagram.

Mokoena, who had his breakout role on Generations about two decades ago as Karabo Moroka’s bodyguard, Gabriel, won the Best Actor award at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

“I love what I do, and I’m super grateful for the acknowledgement,” he said.

Mokoena has had a successful career as both an actor and a TV presenter. He is the son of former Free State Stars FC Chairman Mike Mokoena, who lost his battle to Cancer in 2020.

The EMY Africa awards

Established in 2016 by businessman and event manager Kojo Soboh, the EMY Africa Awards promote positive masculinity.

The awards recognise and celebrate men (and a select group of women) who have made significant contributions to society in fields including business, governance, the arts, sports, technology, philanthropy, and community development.

“A big thank you to the biggest awards ceremony in Africa, the 10th EMY Africa Awards. To the global panels, the founders, Brother Kojo Soboh, and the whole team. A wonderful first time for me and endless memories made in Accra, definitely not the last,” shared Mokoena.

Other winners include former France and Chelsea defender Marcel Desailly. The former footballer was born in Ghana and raised in France.

The most significant award of the night, The Ultimate Man of the Year, was bestowed on Ghanaian businessman Sir Sam Jonah.

Mokoena on Pimville

A week ago, Mokoena was part of the Pimville telenovela cast unveiled in Soweto. The series takes over from Muvhango but will be on screens in early 2026.

In it, Mokoena plays Kenneth Tumagole, a respected community leader whose moral compass is tested by ambition.

“Pimville is a love letter to the township spirit – raw, vibrant, and enduring,” said executive producer at Bakwena Productions, Rashaka Muofhe.

“We wanted to craft a show that not only entertains but also honours the resilience, beauty, and power of our communities. Bringing this story to life with SABC 2 has been a true privilege.”

