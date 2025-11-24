Dr John Kani bags another Lifetime Achievement Award at the star-studded National Film & TV Awards

Some of the standout winners at the National Film & TV Awards include Lawrence Maleka, who won Best Male TV Personality 2025.

After receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award at the SA Literary Awards a few weeks ago, seasoned actor Dr John Kani received another award recognising his illustrious career.

This past weekend, Kani was bestowed the Lifetime Achievement Award by the National Film & TV Awards (NFTA).

“Thank you to the National Film and Television Awards South Africa for recognising my contribution to the arts sector with a Lifetime Achievement Award. Believe me, this means a lot to me,” Kani said in a short statement on his X account.

Held at the State Theatre in Tshwane, the awards were taking place for a third consecutive year.

Alongside Kani, other veteran actors, Leon Schuster, Alfred Ntombela, and Dr Jerry Mofokeng Makhetha each received the Outstanding Contribution to Film and TV Award, celebrating their immense cultural impact across generations.

“It is very important to honour the legends of the South African film and television industry, and that is exactly what the National Film & TV Awards and the academy represent,” said National Film Academy Global Partnerships Manager Sara Kensington.

The National Film Academy is one of the world’s largest film and TV organisations, boasting more than 7.5 million members globally.

The academy is behind awards such as the National Film Awards UK, National Film & TV Awards USA, and National Reality Television Awards.

A productive month for Kani

In addition to the Literary Award, November has been a fulfilling month for the renowned actor.

To give back to future storytellers, Kani launched the John Kani Performing Arts Academy earlier this month.

Backed by the Anglo American Foundation and the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture (DSAC), the academy will serve as a creative hub for artistic excellence, mentorship and community revitalisation.

The academy’s vision is to transform the arts industry, where excellence is not accidental but intentional – where South African talent is empowered, equipped and globally respected.

“This academy belongs to those who still believe that stories can change the world – because they always have, and they always will,” said Kani at the launch in Marshalltown, Johannesburg.

National Film & TV Awards

Some of the night’s standout winners at the National Film & TV Awards include Lawrence Maleka, who won Best Male TV Personality 2025; the equivalent female award went to Real Housewives of Durban’s Londie London.

Actress Anel Alexander scooped the Best Actress in a Film (Semi-Soeter) while Keenan Harrison won the Best Male in Film, for his contribution to Heart Is A Muscle.

Other big winners include Shaka iLembe for Best Scripted TV Series, Thandolwethu Zondi for Best Newcomer for his work on Netflix’s Go!, and Angus Gibson for Best Director for Shaka iLembe.

