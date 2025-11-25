DJ Sbu honoured with a lifetime achievement award

The popular DJ and businessman was honoured for shaping South Africa’s creative and entrepreneurial culture.

Media personality Sbusiso “DJ Sbu” Leope has been honoured with a lifetime achievement award at the Township Entrepreneurs Alliance (TEA) Summit.

This year’s edition of the annual gathering was held in Thembisa, Ekurhuleni, from Friday, 21 to Saturday, 22 November, under the theme ‘Inclusive Economic Future’.

The event shines a spotlight on entrepreneurs who are driving change, innovation and growth in their communities.

DJ Sbu recognised for impact

DJ Sbu was honoured for shaping South Africa’s creative and entrepreneurial culture.

The organisation said the DJ’s journey has inspired and uplifted many people.

“Honouring Sbusiso ‘DJ Sbu’ Leope for his long-standing contribution to South Africa’s creative, entrepreneurial and social impact landscape.

“His journey continues to inspire generations to dream boldly, work with purpose and uplift their communities.”

Other entrepreneurs were recognised in categories including Male and Female Entrepreneur of the Year, Youth Entrepreneur of the Year, Entrepreneur with a Disability, Service Excellence, Green Economy Award and others.

Township entrepreneur and business speaker Bulelani Balabala told EWN that he believes they played a critical role in shaping policy from an entrepreneurship perspective.

“The biggest thing we would hope for is that policy will translate into action.

“We’re pulling in some of the participants in the various streams to come and tap into what actually happens on the ground in South Africa,” he added.

