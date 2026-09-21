‘Absolutely liberating’: Simz Ngema and Tino Chinyani unmasked as Sheep on The Masked Singer SA

The beloved singing duo's journey ends just short of the Season 3 finale.

The Masked Singer South Africa’s beloved Sheep have finally been unmasked, revealing celebrity couple Simz Ngema and Tino Chinyani beneath the woolly disguises.

The first-ever duo to compete on SABC 2’s singing competition narrowly missed a place in the Season 3 finale after delivering another energetic performance in this week’s semi-final.

Their elimination came as a surprise, especially after the pair spent weeks entertaining viewers with their impressive vocals, playful interactions and affectionate onstage chemistry.

Simz Ngema and Tino Chinyani revealed

Simz Ngema and Tino Chinyani were revealed as Sheep on Masked Singer South Africa. Picture: Supplied

J’Something eventually followed the clues to the correct identities, correctly identifying the entertainers as Simz and Tino.

The actress, singer and dancer first made her mark as Thuli Nkosi on the SABC soapie Muvhango. She subsequently appeared in productions including Broken Vows, The Queen, Isidingo and Rockville.

She also releases music as Quing Simz, with her passion for dancing dating back to childhood.

Tino, meanwhile, transitioned from modelling into music and television presenting. He co-hosted e.tv’s The Morning Show and performs Afro-pop and Afrobeats under the name Tiyani Afrika.

J’Something cracks the Sheep mystery

J’Something identified the entertainers as Simz and Tino. Picture: Supplied

The semifinal saw five remaining contestants, Gogga, Mosquito, Chopsticks, Spotty and Sheep, perform solo as they competed for coveted places in the finale.

The detective panel also welcomed amapiano star Zee Nxumalo, who joined Somizi Mhlongo, J’Something, Sithelo Shozi and Skhumba Hlophe.

Sheep raised the roof with their lively rendition of Justin Bieber’s Beauty and a Beat, featuring Nicki Minaj. However, the clues helped J’Something solve the mystery. The pair’s mystery box contained a toy sewing machine, a statue of Mother Mary, a gold bar and an eagle statuette.

The sewing machine referenced Tino’s modelling career, while the religious statue reflected Simz’s faith and upbringing as a pastor’s daughter. The eagle was linked to Tino’s tattoo.

J’Something also remembered repeated references to wine farms and a Range Rover throughout the season. Those clues initially led him towards Dineo Langa and Solo, but a social media memory changed everything.

Simz had previously celebrated buying herself a Range Rover, joking that people should call her “Miss Rover” from then on.

Detectives divided over celebrity identities

Sheep on The Masked Singer SA. Picture: Supplied

Somizi suspected DJ Shimza and his partner Athi Geleba, while Zee considered several other celebrity couples.

Sithelo and Skhumba remained convinced that rapper Reason and Gigi Lamayne were behind the masks, with Somizi eventually agreeing.

But J’Something stuck to his Simz and Tino theory, which proved correct. After the audience vote, Chopsticks and Mosquito secured their places in the finale, leaving Sheep, Spotty and Gogga awaiting their fate.

Sheep leave the competition

Tino described performing behind the mask as “absolutely liberating”, while Simz relished the opportunity to showcase her triple-threat talents. Although their journey ended before the finale, the couple leaves as one of the season’s most memorable performances.

The Masked Singer South Africa Season 3 airs on SABC 2 on Saturdays at 7pm. Repeats air on SABC 1 on Thursdays at 9pm and SABC 2 on Fridays at 1:30pm.

The remaining contestants will compete for the Golden Trophy in next week’s finale.