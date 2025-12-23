Singer Tannah makes her opening move

There’s no doubt that Tannah will carve out her own path in show business.

South African Gen Z singer-songwriter Tannah has a music-industry pedigree that shies away from nobody. Her granddad, David Gresham, is a legend beyond legends and is credited with some of the biggest names in local music over the years. There’s no doubt that Tannah will carve out her own path in show business, too.

Last month, she released her debut EP called Phases. It’s a project that she said traces the emotional and musical terrain of her early twenties, a period of experimentation, growth and self-discovery, with each track representing a different chapter in her life.

Tell us a bit about yourself. Where were you born, what did you study, and how did your path lead you to theatre and recording?

I was born in Johannesburg and later moved to Cape Town to study musical theatre. I grew up surrounded by the arts. My mom is a ballet teacher, my cousins work in theatre, and performing was always part of our family language. Recording came into my life through my grandfather’s company, David Gresham Records. It felt natural, like the next chapter of everything I already loved: storytelling, music, and creating.

How big an influence did your grandfather, David Gresham, play in your life and career choice?

David is one of the biggest influences on my entire career. He does not only support me, he believes in me in a way that gives me confidence every day. We have a very special bond when it comes to making music. He backs every idea, encourages me to explore creatively, and he is one of the reasons I feel brave enough to put my work out into the world.

Phases explores different emotional and musical eras. What inspired the concept behind the EP?

I wanted the EP to be called Phases because it explores all the different phases I’ve been through, not only emotionally but musically too. Each song represents a different era or side of me. Your twenties are full of change and self-discovery, and I wanted the project to reflect that constant evolution.

How would you describe your creative process when writing music?

My creative process changes all the time. I think that is the ADHD in me, always wanting a new way in. For songwriting, it usually starts with the idea and the lyrics. The story comes first, the emotion comes first, and then the melody follows. Sometimes it arrives all at once, other times I collect little pieces throughout my day. It is never the same twice, and I love that.

What does music mean to you personally?

Music is everything to me. It is part of my everyday life. I wake up and jam with my sister, I listen in the car, and I am constantly moving through different music phases. Classical music reminds me of my ballet training and discipline, while pop and theatre music feel like home. I have been surrounded by many genres my whole life, so music feels like part of my DNA.

Tannah on stage flanking her album cover. Pictures Supplied

Do you have a personal rule of thumb that guides you through tough moments?

If only I applied it as well as I say it. My rule of thumb is to keep going and push through things that feel hard. Most breakthroughs come right after the moment you want to give up.

Which artists influence your sound and visual identity?

Definitely Sabrina Carpenter and Lady Gaga. I am drawn to artists who blend personality, storytelling, and a strong visual world.

What is your biggest fear, and when do you feel most confident?

My biggest fear is failure, or more specifically, not living up to what I know I am capable of. My most confident moments are always on stage, especially when I am in a role that fits me well. The second the lights go up, something clicks and I feel completely myself.

What does love mean to you at this stage of your life?

Love can be many things. I believe there are different types of love and different types of soulmates, romantic, platonic, or creative. Love is connection, support, humour, softness, and choosing someone again and again.

What matters more to you, lyrics or melody?

Both. It is the combination that creates the magic. The lyrics tell the story, the melody carries the feeling, and together they make people connect.

Finally, what is in your handbag right now?

Deep Heat. My joints are on fire. I am in rehearsals for Cats, so my bag is basically a mobile pharmacy with Transact patches, muscle rubs, plasters, and everything I need to survive rehearsals.

