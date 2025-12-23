Bafana’s Broos – ‘I don’t think it will happen again’

'I don’t know for what reason, but we fell asleep,' said Broos at the post-match press conference.

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos hopes his side have learned from the “wake-up call’ given to them by Angola in South Africa’s 2-1 Africa Cup of Nations Group B victory over Palancas Negras at the Marrakech Stadium on Monday.

Bafana’s second half bounce-back

Broos’ side won the game after a much-improved second half display eventually saw Lyle Foster score a superb winner in the 79th minute.

ALSO READ: Broos praises super-sub Moremi after Bafana win

The Bafana head coach, however, was left baffled as to why his side completely lost their way after Oswin Appollis had given them a first half lead. Angola deserved their equaliser and may even have gone into the break in front.

‘We fell asleep’

“I don’t know for what reason, but we fell asleep,” said Broos at the post-match press conference.

“Angola came in the game and were dangerous. We suffered, no one was pressing, there was no passion and we played slowly. We felt a goal from the opponent was coming and there it was.

“Maybe it was good it happened, maybe it was a good wake-up call. I don’t think it will happen again.”

Clearly there were some strong words in the dressing room at the break, and Bafana came out for the second half with far more intent. Substitute Tshepang Moremi had a goal disallowed for offside, and Mbekezeli Mbokazi’s thunderous shot hit the crossbar.

Just when it seemed Bafana may have to settle for a point, Moremi’s neat lay-off set up Foster, who curled a fine finish past Hugo Marques.

‘A fantastic goal’

“Moremi … played well, he was quick and a threat to the Angola defence,” added Broos.

“We were also more aggressive and put more pressure on the opponent. We had some chances – the ‘goal’ of Moremi, ok it was offside, I saw it now. And then there was the shot of Mbokazi and we were thinking maybe it will not happen. But it was a fantastic goal from Lyle.

“Now we can go into the game against Egypt in different circumstances than if we had lost today.”

Bafana will play the Pharaohs on Boxing Day in what could be a Group B decider after Egypt beat Zimbabwe 2-1 later on Monday.

Egypt should give Bafana even more of a test than Angola, their star-studded line-up including Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and Manchester City’s Omar Marmoush.

“For us the most important thing is to survive the group stages and go to the next round. Then we will see,” said Broos.

ALSO READ: Foster cracker gives Bafana a perfect AFCON start

“It is a tough tournament. Sometimes you also need a bit of luck. I am confident from what we saw in the second half (against Angola). It was better football and the passion and aggression was there again. That makes me happy.”