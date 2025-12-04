‘Social media is without doubt the biggest differential’ – veteran broadcaster Neil Andrews

Andrews is one of the judges and mentors in SuperSport’s MVP Talent Search.

For sportscasting veteran Neil Andrews, who has been in the industry for more than 35 years, social media is the most significant difference between when he entered the industry and today.

“The advent of social media is without doubt the biggest differential,” Andrews tells The Citizen.

“There is greater immediacy, increased public engagement and expanded accessibility across every aspect of sports broadcasting and if we didn’t before we are now living, eating and breathing sport 24/7.”

Andrews is one of the prominent judges and mentors in SuperSport’s MVP Talent Search, which is seeking new presenters and commentators for the broadcaster.

Motshidisi Mohono is the other primary judge on the show.

Baba Mthethwa, Kriya Gangiah and former national netball player Simi Mdaka are the other mentors for the hopeful sportcasters.

ALSO READ: Charity Mile hero Neil Andrews ‘doing well’ after heart op

Moulding future sportscasters

The MVP Talent Search combines raw talent, mentorship and broadcast training to create a journey for rising stars.

Over the past few weeks, viewers have been following the presenter and commentators’ journey in the reality competition every Sunday on SuperSport Variety 4 and Mzansi Magic.

The first episode opened with the Top 30 stepping into the spotlight.

Andrews says two things have stood out for him.

“I had forgotten how nerve-racking the job of anchoring sport on television can be. Having been presenting for over 35 years, I guess I take the stomach butterflies for granted,” he says.

“Secondly, it’s been a pleasant surprise to see how, given opportunity and experience, talent can be nurtured.”

Like some of the biggest talent search shows, SuperSport’s MVP Talent Search has also attracted fame-seekers who aren’t passionate about sport or presenting but are simply trying their luck.

“I would venture to say the vast majority of our original entrants fell into the ‘optimistic opportunist’ category,” says Andrews.

“That said, the would-be fame seekers were weeded out early as the need for knowledge, dedication and raw talent was quickly established.”

Andrews says a broadcaster needs to know their sport as much as their expert guest.

“While we are not required to deliver game analysis, it’s essential that we ask insightful questions,” he says.

“Essentially the sports anchor is the puppeteer, controlling the strings to ensure the delivery of an informative and entertaining production.”

NOW READ: WATCH: Anele Mdoda joins Supersport to co-host ‘Super Saturday’