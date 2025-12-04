Mzansi Magic’s hit telenovela ‘Inimba’ renewed for second season

The show premiered on Mzansi Magic in April this year.

Mzansi Magic’s popular telenovela Inimba has been renewed for a second season.

The show, which premiered on 14 April, follows a story of love, sacrifice and a mother’s bond with her child.

Renewal following success

MultiChoice confirmed the renewal in a statement on Wednesday,

Shirley Adonisi, director of M-Net’s local entertainment channels, said the audience response influenced the decision.

“Inimba has really taken the 9pm weekly slot by storm as a story that resonates deeply with our viewers because of its focus on balancing ambition with tradition and the complexities of family relationships.

“The overwhelming response from viewers shows just how much the story resonates and we are thrilled to bring them more,” she said.

Inimba’s first season highlights

Season 1 featured dramatic storylines, including Zoleka’s return after two decades, explosive family confrontations and the love story of Zoleka and Lazarus, affectionately called LaZo on social media.

The show also featured a one-hour wedding special for Hlathi and Thumeka.

The production involved more than 80 extras and multiple camera units.

Head writer Siphosethu Tshapu previously told The Citizen the wedding was filmed with the same attention to detail as a real ceremony.

“From the moment we locked the script, the production team treated Hlathi and Thumeka’s wedding like a full-scale event.

“We coordinated décor, wardrobe, catering, music, hair and make-up teams, florists and extras — exactly as one would for a real ceremony,” he said.

Inimba airs on weekdays at 9pm on Mzansi Magic DStv Channel 161.

