From the dancefloor to hosting chair: Johannes Radebe’s ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ journey evolves

Johannes Radebe has traded his sequined routines for a microphone, becoming the first South African to host Strictly Come Dancing UK.

South African dancer Johannes Radebe has officially stepped into one of British television’s most coveted roles. Looking back, his journey from a township outside Sasolburg to the Strictly Come Dancing hosting chair is nothing short of extraordinary.

The BBC recently confirmed that the Free State-born dancer will co-host the 24th season of the beloved dancing competition.

The move makes Radebe the first South African-born presenter to host Strictly Come Dancing’s flagship programme, which is a milestone moment for local representation on British television.

Who is Johannes Radebe?

Born on 27 April 1987 in Zamdela, Sasolburg, in what was then the Orange Free State, Radebe built his career as a dancer and choreographer before becoming one of the most recognisable faces on British television.

Before joining the UK edition of Strictly, he was a dance teacher in Johannesburg, danced on cruise ships, and won the Professional South African Latin championships twice.

He was also a professional dancer on the South African version of Strictly Come Dancing from 2014 to 2016 on SABC 3, reaching the final on both occasions. He also appeared on Dancing with the Stars in 2018 on M-Net, and subsequently joined the touring cast of dance show Burn the Floor.

He joined the UK edition of Strictly Come Dancing in 2018 as a professional dancer, going on to partner celebrities including Catherine Tyldesley, Annabel Croft and others across multiple series.

One of his most memorable partnerships came in 2021, when he was paired with Great British Bake Off winner John Whaite in the BBC series’ first-ever same-sex pairing. The duo quickly became fan favourites and ultimately finished in second place.

New chapter, new role

For the first time in the show’s history, Strictly will have three hosts: presenter Emma Willis, professional dancer Radebe, and comedian Josh Widdicombe. Per an announcement by the broadcaster, they will preside over the Strictly Ballroom in spectacular style in an exciting new era for the hit entertainment show.

The new trio replace long-time hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, who left the show in 2025.

Radebe was overwhelmed by the news. “To be returning to Strictly Come Dancing in this new role is beyond anything I ever imagined. This show has always stood for joy, heart, and togetherness, and I feel deeply honoured to now help carry that magic forward. To do it alongside the formidable Emma Willis and the utterly brilliant Josh Widdicombe makes it even more special. I’m ready – sequins, nerves, and all,” he said in a statement shared with IOL.

During a behind-the-scenes clip posted to Strictly Come Dancing’s Instagram alongside the announcement, Radebe said it was “a bit surreal” that he “made the cut” for the highly sought-after presenting role.



Fellow choreographer Somizi Mhlongo congratulated Radebe on the new gig via Instagram, as did stars like Leigh-Ann Williams and LeeAnne Dlamini.