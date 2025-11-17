State Theatre names Shane Maja CEO as artistic director leads Lagos cast

Maja, who is a former CEO of the Gauteng Film Commission, was announced as the new CEO of the State Theatre.

Former TV presenter Shane Maja is the new CEO of the South African State Theatre (SAST).

“We are delighted to welcome Mr Maja as he takes the helm of this historic institution,” said SAST Artistic Director Aubrey Sekhabi.

“His depth of experience in cultural administration and policy will build on the firm foundation laid by Dr [Sibongiseni] Mkhize, ensuring that SAST remains a theatre of excellence for all Africans.”

Maja, who is the former CEO of the Gauteng Film Commission, starts his tenure at the State Theatre immediately.

“It is an honour to lead an institution that stands as the heartbeat of Africa’s cultural identity,” said Mr Maja.

“I look forward to working with the talented teams, artists, and communities who make the State Theatre what it is – a true theatre of the people.”

Support from former CEO

Former CEO Mkhize reflected on his tenure, saying he was proud of the work he’s done at the Tshwane-based art facility and wished Maja well.

“I am proud of the team’s commitment to artistic excellence, clean governance, and innovation. I have full confidence that Mr Maja’s appointment will continue to strengthen the institution’s vision and deepen its impact across the continent,” said Dr Mkhize.

Maja in government

Maja recently served as chief director of cultural development at the National department of Sport, Arts and Culture.

Before this, Maja held the position of chief director of arts, culture and heritage, overseeing provincial and national programmes that strengthened institutional partnerships, empowered artists, and promoted South Africa’s cultural diplomacy.

Athol Fugard’s play in Lagos

The late Athol Fugard’s play, My Children! My Africa had its opening night at the Lagos International Theatre Festival over the weekend.

The festival took place from the 15th to the 16th of November. Through the Fugard play, the State Theatre represented South Africa at the West African film festival.

The cast of the play was led by Sekhabi, the State Theatre’s artistic director.

Fugard passed away in March this year at the age of 92. The State Theatre staged My Children! My Africa! in the same month, opening just two days before the respected playwright’s death.

