‘I think of an African-born leader,’ says Mi Casa’s Mo-T on Hugh Masekela

Mi Casa is one of the headline acts of the 12th edition of HughFest, which pays homage to the legacy of Hugh Masekela.

Mi Casa’s trumpeter Mo-T says when he thinks of musician Hugh Masekela, he thinks of an African leader.

“I think of an African-born leader who influenced so many people through his sound, and of course, that’s coming from his flugelhorn slash trumpet, which has really been a powerful tool that he has used to pass on so many messages and just spread so much love through his music,” Mo-T recently told The Citizen.

The three-man band Mi Casa is on the line-up for this year’s HughFest, which will take place at the Nirox Sculpture Park at the end of November alongside the likes of Shekhinah, The Soul Brothers, Madala Kunene & Sibusile Xaba, and The Brother Moves On.

“I think of a legend, you know, that we’ve been blessed with. Who obviously was so proud of the horn and how he actually just had his cool style of making his music heard through that horn and through singing, even,” shared Mo-T.

Presented by Assupol and hosted by the Hugh Masekela Heritage Foundation, the HughFest is a celebration of Masekela, who remains one of the most revered musicians of his generation at home in South Africa and internationally.

“Founded in 2013, this 12th edition of HughFest is a legacy project that continues to evolve, captivate, and create community,” shared Masekela’s daughter, Pula Twala, who is the co-organiser of the festival.

A celebration of Hugh Masekela’s legacy

Real name Moshe Kgasoane, Mo-T said festivals such as the HughFest are designed to remind everyone of Masekela’s greatness.

“It will be the first time that my band Mi Casa will be performing at the HughFest, we’re really looking forward to the festival, to celebrate the legend,” said Mo-T.

“The inspired brainchild of our most exemplary father, brother, uncle, and friend, Bra Hugh Masekela, the festival, along with our treasured audience, has created a sustained rhythm and an ongoing celebration of our shared beauty,” said Masekela’s nephew and co-organiser, Mabusha Masekela.

“He’ll always be remembered for his legacy and also changing other people’s lives and really being so outspoken and really having a strong personality, which obviously led him to spread his talent throughout the whole world,” said Mo-T.

Hugh Masekela, the music legend

Masekela left South Africa in 1960 for exile, initially going to London for music school before moving to the United States to attend the Manhattan School of Music.

By the time he returned to South Africa in the 1990s, he had established himself as an African legend, revered by many other music giants worldwide.

Some of his greatest albums include Home Is Where The Music Is, The Boy’s Doin’ It and Introducing Hedzoleh Soundz.

For the latter, Masekela worked with Ghanaian band Hedzoleh Soundz, of whom Nigerian legend Fela Kuti introduced Masekela to.

“I mean, he’s rubbed shoulders with the likes of Quincy Jones, Miles Davis, you name it, of all the greats that we’ve had, he’s been one of them, and he’s really made Africa so proud, and ya, this festival always reminds us of the work that he has really just blessed people with.”

Mo-T said their set on the day will include at least one cover from Masekela’s vast discography.

“A band like Mi Casa, definitely, there should be one cover song of Hugh Masekela that should be played there. As Mi Casa members, we are really proud of being a part of this festival, and it would b so wrong not to include one of Hugh Masekela’s covers, to celebrate him.”

