Neo Baloyi: The visionary producer bringing African stories to global screens

Baloyi's productions honour South Africa while reshaping continent’s cinematic future.

Growing up in Mbombela, Mpumalanga, Neo Baloyi never imagined he would one day stand among the giants of global cinema.

Today, at 38, the Johannesburg-based producer has become a defining voice in African storytelling – his name synonymous with bold, resonant narratives that travel far beyond the continent.

As cofounder and head of production at Lucky Rhino, Baloyi blends commercial savvy with artistic integrity, building a reputation as one of South Africa’s most dynamic creative forces.

His portfolio spans feature films, television and streaming, with collaborations on platforms like Netflix and Showmax.

ALSO READ: ‘Overbergbewoners’ set to return for fifth season: Here is what to expect

Baloyi’s breakthrough

Baloyi’s breakthrough came with Collision (2022), a Netflix-licensed feature that stormed global charts – ranking third worldwide, topping South Africa and breaking into the top 10 across 68 countries.

The film’s success confirmed his ability to craft stories that are both authentically African and universally compelling.

The film’s international success demonstrated Baloyi’s flair for producing stories with worldwide appeal, while remaining genuinely African.

His upcoming projects include City of Gold and Staycation, cementing his reputation as a producer at the forefront of African cinematic evolution. City of Gold features seasoned actors Bonko Khoza, Brandon Auret, Gaosi Raditholo and Given Stuurman.

According to Baloyi, “City of Gold is anchored in the vibrancy and struggles of Johannesburg, where the saying ‘not everything that glitter is gold’ is brought to life, but with universal themes.”

He says the film, billed to be released next year, is set in Johannesburg and deals with themes of ambition, power and betrayal, inspired by his personal experiences in the city.

Baloyi’s other recent credits include Musangwe (Showmax, 2023), Intlawulo (Showmax, 2023), The Phoenix (Evod, 2023), Bekezela (Mzansi Magic, 2022), and Sekoloto (Mzansi Magic, 2021).

Through Lucky Rhino, Baloyi, together with partners Fabien Martorell, an internationally acclaimed director with 18 awards and 25 nominations, and chartered accountant Ngoato Ramaube, continues to champion authentic African narratives that connect with audiences around the world.

The film production company prides itself as having established a proven track record of delivering exceptional grounded thriller-action films that resonate with regional audiences and global alike.

Education and career beginnings

Baloyi started his education at the Lowveld Christian School and matriculated at Nelspruit Private College in 2004.

The following year he enrolled for a diploma in media studies at Boston Media House, but dropped out soon after feeling that he needed more and pursued his dream of becoming a film producer.

“I felt like I was not getting the education I required to set me on the path towards my dream of becoming a film producer,” he says.

Baloyi says school is extremely important as a foundation to any career path you want to pursue. However, at the time that was not the education he needed, he says.

“Though today my career and business are taking a different turn and require my leadership skills to be sharpened in a different way, I am therefore planning to go back to school to pursue a formal qualification,” Baloyi says.

To kick-start his career, he started offering his services to film producers for free and worked as an intern at production houses.

His big break came when he started working with internationally acclaimed and award-winning film producer Jeremy Nathan, who has more than 35 years of experience across multiple African countries, producing more than 40 feature films, five television drama series, numerous short films and documentaries, as well as twice winning the Silver Lion at the Venice Festival for Best Short Film.

Baloyi says this is when he was introduced and exposed to the world of cinema at the highest level.

“I got an opportunity to work at international level and got to meet and interact with every film star you can think of,” he says.

Explaining the kind of the organisation he has built, who they are and what they stand for, Baloyi says they are not just in the business of making stories but in the business of impact.

“What we do has real impact and I would like this to echo through the ages as we create a new and better African narrative,” he says.

“One that sees our industry as an important sector, one that is sustainable, fair and equitable for all that work in it, so that Africa may thrive and own its own narrative.”

Baloyi is passionate about what he does on a business and commercial level, but also at a socioeconomic level.

“I love South Africa and the African continent and want to see it thrive. That’s why I am of service to my country and everything I produce is a love letter and an ode to this beautiful land of our ancestors,” he says.

NOW READ: ‘This was a long road’: Pamela Nomvete celebrates passport victory