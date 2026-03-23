Cape Town winds shut down Corona Sunsets but beachy boho fashion and music still stole spotlight

Wild coastal winds end Corona Sunsets early, yet fashion fun and music moments lingered beautifully for fans.

This past weekend was a big one on the Mzansi events calendar. The Cape Town wind closed the Corona Sunset festival in Clifton. Yet beachy, boho fashion and music magic still stole the spotlight.

The much-anticipated festival returned to Cape Town with sun-kissed style, soulful sounds and barefoot beach energy. However, dramatic weather brought festivities to an unexpected close.

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The festival at the scenic The Glen Country Club was halted mid-set during Sun-El Musician’s immersive performance.

Twin Cape coastal winds, with gusts exceeding 70 kilometres per hour, swept through the venue. The organisers and the City of Cape Town jointly decided to close the event. They did so to prioritise the safety of guests, artists and crew.

Despite the early closure, thousands had already gathered for a full afternoon of connection, creativity and celebration.

The festival marked 10 vibrant years in South Africa.

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Since launching locally in 2016, it has expanded into a cultural movement spanning 14 editions across three cities. It has attracted more than 100 000 festivalgoers.

Sustainability also remained central to the experience. Organisers revealed that more than 870 000 single-use plastic items have been avoided through its Blue Standard initiatives.

If the music set the tone, fashion told the story. Festivalgoers embraced a dreamy coastal aesthetic defined by relaxed silhouettes and earthy textures.

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Bohemian style reigned supreme. Girls stepped out in sun-faded cut-off shorts, crochet tops and flowing skirts in warm sand, olive and terracotta tones.

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Face paint hassles shimmered under the soft light. Loose, ethereal hairstyles featured undone waves, braids threaded with shells and floral clips, completing effortlessly beachy looks.

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Some layered oversized kimonos and ankle jewellery, transforming the lawns into a runway of free-spirited expression.

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Before winds intensified, audiences were treated to an uplifting programme of performances. Sets from Zakes Bantwini and Msaki built momentum throughout the afternoon. This led to the anticipated sunset moment curated by Sun El Musician.

Beyond the stage, festivalgoers explored art installations, wellness sessions and drum circles. The debut Farm to Fire dining experience drew glowing feedback for its storytelling approach to food and connection.

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While the Clifton event ended early, the celebration continued across Cape Town at partner venues including Café Caprice and Souk.

Surprise performances by Liquideep and international DJ Purple Disco Machine continued the festival spirit carried on safely across the city.

Wind may have cut the sunset short. Nevertheless, the fashion culture and sense of seaside freedom ensured its glow lingered long after.