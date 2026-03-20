Rand Show 2026: What to expect from Johannesburg’s five-day entertainment festival

The festival will run from 2–6 April 2026,

Rand Show has officially launched the highly anticipated 2026 edition of the five-day entertainment festival.

The launch took place on Wednesday, 18 March at the Johannesburg Expo Centre in Nasrec.

The festival runs from 2–6 April 2026, with gates opening daily at 9am and closing at 6pm. Activities continue until 7pm.

It will feature five days of live music, family entertainment, and interactive experiences across indoor halls and outdoor zones.

Adele Hartdegen, CEO of the Rand Show, described the festival as Johannesburg’s best day out.

“The Rand Show 2026 is a full-day entertainment experience. Take Jungle Magic, our big family headline, add the live music programme and the opening-day R50 special, and you’ve got Joburg’s best day out,” she said.

ALSO READ: Durban July 2026 theme revealed: Anlia Etzebeth and designer Kathrin Kidger share tips to interpret it

Jungle Magic and family attractions

One of the festival’s main highlights is Jungle Magic, a hall transformed into an immersive jungle experience.

Visitors can expect vibrant colours, jungle soundscapes, large-scale feature creatures, an indoor waterfall, and a ‘brave zone’ where children can touch insects and other small creatures.

Moments at the Rand Show 2026 launch. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Music and stage programme

The Rand Show Music Festival will offer daily performances on the main stage. The schedule, as announced at the media launch, is:

Thursday 2 April: JazziQ (4pm), Mr Keyz (12pm)

Friday 3 April: Nkosazana Daughter (4pm), OVERJOY (1pm), Mr Keyz (12pm)

Saturday 4 April: Morda (4pm), Soweto’s Finest (2pm), Mr Keyz (12pm)

Sunday 5 April: Zola Seven (4pm), DJ Young (3pm), OVERJOY (1pm), Soweto’s Finest (2pm), Mr Keyz (12pm)

Monday 6 April: Kelvin Momo (4pm), Soweto’s Finest (2pm), Mr Keyz (12pm)

For younger visitors, Hall 8 will host the Kids Zone, featuring daily performances by Dienkie & Doodles and two shows each day of Freddy the Frog and Ivy’s Wild Adventure.

Additional attractions

The festival will also feature motorsport drifting and spinning demonstrations, marching bands, and displays.

Big Bounce, a rugby-field-sized inflatable adventure, will be included in the ticket price.

Tickets, including the Family Package for two adults and two children at R340, are available online via randshow.co.za.

The Rand Show will also offer a Throwback Thursday special on 2 April, with entry at R50 for all ages.

NOW READ: Alan Committie’s new show at Montecasino takes the edge off a stressful world