Study reveals South Africa’s hardest Wordle puzzles of 2025

A new study has identified the Wordle puzzles South African players found most difficult in 2025.

The research was conducted by word-unscrambling experts at Unscramblerer.com.

It analysed Google Trends data for searches related to “Wordle hint” between 1 January and 31 December 2025.

Researchers used Google Trends to identify spikes in search interest associated with difficult daily Wordle puzzles.

According to the findings, the hardest Wordle puzzle in South Africa this year was “blank”, which appeared on 20 July 2025.

Other puzzles that ranked among the country’s most difficult were “laugh” on 13 April, “atria” on 6 July, “fruit” on 29 December, and “dowel” on 11 May.

Hardest Wordle puzzles: Provincial breakdown

The study also identified the most difficult Wordle puzzles by province.

In the Western Cape, the most difficult puzzle was “rough” on 1 June.

In the Eastern Cape, it was “fruit” on 29 December.

KwaZulu-Natal, the Free State and North West all struggled most with “rower” on 19 January.

Gauteng’s hardest puzzle was “whole” on 27 July.

Mpumalanga, Northern Cape and Limpopo recorded “abbot” as their most difficult word on 28 December.

