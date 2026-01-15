Must watch: Miss South Africa finalist Ronette Marx goes full throttle in new racing reality show

Must watch: Miss South Africa finalist Ronette Marx shines in the new racing reality show Volspoed on Showmax.

Meet Antonie Marx and Miss South Africa finalist Ronette Marx as they open up about life, love, and high-speed ambition in Showmax’s new reality series Volspoed.

Fast cars, real passion, no shortcuts.

Streaming exclusively on Showmax, Volspoed takes viewers deep into the high-pressure world of endurance racing, where split-second decisions, limited budgets, and unwavering commitment define success.

Spanning eight gripping episodes, the adrenaline-fuelled reality series follows South African racing driver Antonie Marx as he pushes for podium finishes, while his wife, former Miss South Africa finalist Ronette Marx, anchors the team behind the scenes.

Premiering with new episodes every Tuesday, Volspoed is more than a motorsport show. It’s a raw, authentic look at what it truly takes to compete when there’s no safety net, no flashy budget, and no room for error.

Racing at full throttle on and off the track

Picture: Supplied

At the centre of Volspoed is Antonie Marx, a determined endurance racing driver leading a novice team into one of the toughest motorsport disciplines.

Endurance racing is unforgiving: cars are pushed to their limits, strategies are constantly tested, and a single miscalculation can undo months of preparation.

“I initially didn’t want to do the show,” Antonie admits. “But I realised it’s a good opportunity for myself and an even better opportunity to promote the sport that I love.”

What makes endurance racing unique, he explains, is its honesty.

“It’s one of the last places where you can’t fake anything, not the car, not the team, not yourself. You either show up prepared or you get exposed.”

Unlike well-funded international teams, Antonie’s outfit operates without a large budget, spare cars or a cushion to fall back on. What they do have is grit. “We’re a novice team, but we believe that if we work harder than everyone else, we can punch way above our weight.”

Breaking the myth around motorsport

A major motivation behind Volspoed is accessibility. Motorsport in South Africa is often viewed as exclusive or closed-off, a sport reserved for a privileged few. Antonie hopes the series changes that perception.

“Motorsport isn’t mainstream in South Africa, and from the outside it can look like it’s only for certain people,” he says. “I want the public to see what it’s really like. If even a few people start caring about the sport or understand what it takes just to get to the grid, then it’s worth it.”

The show highlights that entry barriers are lower than many assume. “You don’t need to be born into it or have a massive budget. Even a small, novice team can compete and enjoy the sport.”

The power behind the pit wall

While Antonie fights for position on the track, Ronette Marx keeps everything running smoothly off it. A former Miss South Africa finalist, Ronette brings structure, emotional intelligence, and calm to an environment defined by pressure and unpredictability.

Volspoed showcases the often unseen side of racing, logistics, coordination, emotional strain, and teamwork. “It’s not just the driver in the car,” Antonie explains.

“Every team has many roles, and in a novice team, most of those roles are filled by family and friends.”

Working with family, however, comes with its own challenges. “It’s difficult,” Antonie jokes. “I can’t fire anyone.”

A different kind of reality TV

Unlike traditional reality shows built on manufactured drama, Volspoed thrives on real stakes. Engines fail. Strategies collapse. Tempers flare. Fatigue sets in.

“This is not a polished or fake version of motorsport,” Antonie says. “We wanted to show the grease, the stress, the late nights, the arguments, the mistakes, all of it. That’s what motorsport really looks like.”

The cameras don’t change the risks. “The speeds are real. The consequences are real, both financially and physically. The cameras follow what we already do.”

A passionate South African motorsport culture

One of the series’ standout themes is the strength of South Africa’s racing community. “Motor racing culture here is passionate, inviting, and close-knit,” Antonie says. “It’s about the people, not just trophies.”

He admits the biggest surprise has been just how alive the industry is. “From promoters and track staff to volunteers and supporters, it’s a massive network that keeps the sport going.”

Lessons from the track

Racing has shaped Antonie beyond the helmet. “Nothing ever goes perfectly,” he reflects. “Engines break. Strategies fail. Mistakes happen constantly.”

But those challenges build resilience. “Racing teaches you to adapt, push through, and keep going. Persistence, resilience, and the willingness to take risks matter more than talent alone.”

Why Volspoed is a must-watch

Volspoed stands out for telling a proudly South African story, rooted in passion, family, hard work, and authenticity. It pulls viewers into the pit lane, not a fantasy version of racing, but the real thing.