‘The River’ star Lunga Mofokeng joins ‘Skeem Saam’ in mysterious new role

Lunga Mofokeng joins 'Skeem Saam' as a charismatic teacher with secrets.

Skeem Saam is kicking off 2026 with a major casting twist that already has fans buzzing.

The River former actor Lunga Mofokeng is officially joining the long-running SABC1 drama. He is stepping into a brand-new role that promises intrigue, tension, and plenty of unanswered questions in Turfloop.

Mofokeng makes his debut as Qhomane, better known as Mr Q, a young, confident, and effortlessly charming teacher. He joins the staff at Turf High School.

His first appearance airs on Monday, 9 February 2026. While he initially seems like the ideal educator, viewers are quickly warned not to take everything at face value.

On the surface, Mr Q is sharp, articulate, and inspiring, the kind of teacher any school would be proud to have. But as Skeem Saam fans know all too well, Turfloop is a place where secrets simmer beneath polite smiles. Meanwhile, Mr Q’s arrival subtly shifts the atmosphere at Turf High.

It sparks curiosity among learners and staff alike.

Speaking about the role, Mofokeng says the character offered him an exciting challenge. “Qhomane is a fascinating character to step into. On the surface, he’s confident and composed, but a lot is happening beneath that. I’ve enjoyed exploring those layers and bringing someone like Mr Q into the world of Turf,” he explains.

As Mr Q settles into his new environment, his quiet authority and calm confidence begin to stand out.

There is something about him that invites questions. This makes those around him wonder what his true intentions are and why he has chosen Turf High at this particular moment.

His presence triggers subtle changes in familiar dynamics, both within the school and the wider community.

Skeem Saam producers promise layered storytelling throughout 2026. Mr Q’s journey will unfold slowly as tension builds and hidden motives start to surface.

His storyline is expected to weave seamlessly into ongoing arcs, ensuring viewers remain glued to their screens. For Mofokeng, the role marks an exciting new chapter. This follows his acclaimed portrayal of Andile Dikana on Mzansi Magic’s The River.

Born on 12 July 1996 in Katlehong, Gauteng, the City Varsity-trained actor earned widespread praise for his nuanced performance. This helped bring visibility and sensitivity to LGBTQ+ stories on South African television.

Fans can catch Lunga Mofokeng’s first appearance as Qhomane from Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on SABC1.

With new faces arriving and life in Turfloop beginning to shift, Skeem Saam’s 2026 season is shaping up to be one of its most compelling yet.