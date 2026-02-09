‘Skeem Saam’ smashes television rating records at 4.5 million viewers as new character joins

Skeem Saam’s unstoppable rise continues as millions tune in and drama intensifies.

Popular daily soapie SABC1 Skeem Saam has reached a major television milestone, pulling in a record-breaking 4.5 million viewers. This achievement cements its status as one of South Africa’s most-watched and most-loved dramas.

Since its debut, Skeem Saam has built a loyal fan base by centring relatable characters from Seshego. Layered storytelling and storylines that mirror real-life challenges, ambitions, and moral dilemmas.

From family tensions and romantic turmoil to ambition, betrayal, and redemption, the show continues to strike a powerful emotional chord with viewers across generations.

Recent episodes have been particularly gripping, with escalating rivalries, personal reckonings, and emotional turning points keeping audiences glued to their screens.

These moments have not only boosted ratings but also sparked widespread conversation on social media, in homes, and in workplaces. This has reaffirmed the soapie’s cultural relevance.

The 4.5 million viewership milestone stands as a testament to the unwavering support of loyal audiences. It also honours the tireless efforts of the cast, writers, crew, and production team who deliver compelling drama five days a week.

ALSO READ: MaBlerh to host first-ever ‘Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa’ reunion

Few local shows manage to maintain such consistency while still finding new ways to surprise and engage viewers. Remarkably, this is a feat Skeem Saam continues to achieve.

And the drama is far from slowing down.

In the weeks ahead, viewers can expect even more twists, heightened tension, and unforgettable moments. Familiar faces will be pushed to their limits, and new dynamics will emerge.

Promising to raise the stakes is the arrival of a bold new character. She is set to shake up the storyline in a big way.

Babalwa steps in

Bringing glamour, authority, and no-nonsense energy to Turfloop is Babalwa Jaceni, a fearless celebrity wedding planner. She is portrayed by seasoned actress and media personality Talitha Ndima.

Having made her on-screen debut on Thursday, 5 February, Babalwa arrives with confidence, and she certainly doesn’t come quietly.

Established in elite social circles, Babalwa has built a formidable reputation planning flawless, high-end weddings for some of South Africa’s most influential clients.

She prides herself on excellence, refuses to compromise her standards, and expects absolute professionalism from everyone around her.

Entering the story as Pretty’s wedding planner, Babalwa immediately asserts her authority. She thrives under pressure. She runs her business with military precision and brings an unapologetic work ethic that is bound to ruffle feathers.

Speaking about stepping into the role, Ndima says, “Babalwa is a woman who knows her value and refuses to shrink herself for anyone.

She’s passionate about her work, she demands excellence, and she’s not afraid to ruffle feathers to get the job done. Playing her has been exciting because she’s bold, unapologetic, and very real.”

With record-breaking ratings and powerful new characters entering the fold, Skeem Saam shows no signs of losing momentum.

Viewers can brace themselves for heightened drama, intense pressure, and plenty of sparks as Babalwa Jaceni makes her presence felt. Clearly, Babalwa also proves that on Skeem Saam, change is never far away.