Airports and the things we forget when we fly

A new series on National Geographic peeks into what people leave behind when they travel. South Africans are as forgetful.

Mild and wild expletives are sometimes not enough to express what we feel like when we forget stuff. Not only does it usually mean a goodbye and goodnight kiss to our possessions forever, but the sheer stupidity of accidental neglect is as frustrating. Travelling makes it worse.

The f-word only partly describes the frustration when realising that your sunglasses are not on your face and your ID book is missing in action somewhere between the boarding gate and check-in. At some point you were yakking on your phone, chilled in a lounge or parked off in a coffee shop, but where in the universe did you leave your parking ticket?

A new National Geographic series called Inside Airport Lost and Found, shares some bizarre tales of what people leave behind in airports. Whether it’s a prosthetic eyeball or, as the show, shows, taxidermy animals, it’s all somewhat strange and oh so much fun.

Not in the least because this time, it wasn’t you that left your whatnots somewhere, but rather, someone else.

Eyeballs and taxidermied animals

But South African travellers are just as absent minded as their global peers. Locally, said Acsa spokesperson Ofentse Dijoe people most often leave behind identity documents, passports, cellphones and chargers.

Lift airline’s Haydn Halim-Henning said that glasses, ID cards, bank cards, driver’s licences and earphones are often left in aircraft, too. “Since the launch of Lift in 2020, over 460 pairs of glasses were forgotten onboard. A close second is ID cards, with over 240 left behind,” he said.

Rails and rails of lost and found at an airport. Picture Supplied

First-time travellers, senior citizens and parents travelling with young children appear more likely to leave items behind, Dijoe said, often due to distraction or managing multiple responsibilities. Business travellers can also be forgetful.

Panic normally sets in most over cellphones, identity documents, passports, tablets, sentimental jewellery, bank cards and medication, said Dijoe. “In one instance, a passenger misplaced an iPhone after stepping away for a smoke break. In another, a couple was arguing in the terminal and the husband forgot his hand luggage in the terminal,” he added.

Watch the Lost and Found trailer

Halim-Henning said that people most often leave stuff behind when disembarking. “That’s when people are juggling multiple things at once: standing up, pulling bags from overhead bins, checking their phones, collecting jackets, and trying to exit quickly. Loose items often slip between the cracks.

“While we expect sunglasses, caps and earphones, our crew are often surprised by the more important life admin items that get left behind which include birth certificates and driver’s licences. It always raises the question: do South Africans secretly enjoy spending time at home affairs?” he said.

Both Lift and Acsa said that when they discover items left behind, it is logged and handed in centrally. Sometimes, people are tracked down and reunited with their items before they get too far away, Halim-Henning said.

“It’s always a great feeling when something like a phone or laptop, which can completely derail someone’s holiday or business trip, is returned quickly. Those moments really highlight the human side of lost property: the panic of losing something important and the relief when it makes its way back,” he said.

Dijoe said that Acsa staff have seen many heartwarming reunions.

“In one instance, a passenger accidentally left her iPhone landside, only realising it was missing when her sister reached out to her travel companion via an emergency contact.

“Similarly, during a stressful family medical emergency, another passenger misplaced his house keys. After identifying them through photos sent to the airport call centre, he was able to return and retrieve them, providing a small but vital sense of relief during a difficult time.”

Some stories have happy endings

Halim-Henning said that when people realise they have left something behind, they should speak to airport staff straight away.

“If they are still in the terminal, passengers should notify a ground staff member at the airport immediately,” he said.

“Contact the airline’s support team as soon as possible: If the passenger has already left the airport, the next best step is to contact our customer support team immediately. The support team can log the details, alert the relevant airport team and check whether the item has been handed in by crew.”

If you don’t claim it, it gets auctioned, said ACSA. Picture Supplied

People who don’t claim their stuff, will lose it forever. Dijoe said that all lost items are recorded, tagged with a reference number, and stored securely at a designated airport facility.

Ownership is verified upon collection through security questions and supporting details. Items are kept for six months and if they remain unclaimed after this period, they may be auctioned, donated, or destroyed in line with approved procedures.

If lost items could talk, said Dijoe, they would likely reveal how travel can heighten emotions like joy, excitement or anxiety. “Airports are busy, high-energy environments, and in the rush to catch flights or manage travel logistics, forgetfulness can easily occur,” he said.

“Travellers are encouraged to label their belongings and conduct a quick check of their items before leaving any area. Airports also broadcast automated unattended luggage announcements to promote awareness, safety and security.”

