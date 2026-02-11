Anele Mdoda to interview ‘Inimba’ cast on must watch special

Fans finally get answers from the 'Inimba' stars themselves

Mzansi Magic viewers are about to get the kind of tea they have been asking for.

Anele Mdoda is stepping into the world of Inimba for a two-part roundtable special. This special promises real answers, big emotions and a few surprises ahead of season 2.

Titled Inimba Inside the Magic, the sit-down brings Anele face to face with Lunathi Mampofu, Sisa Hewana and Zenande Mfenyana. The roundtable also includes Loyiso MacDonald, Siyabonga Shibe, and Ayakha Ntunja.

Together, they unpack the drama, betrayals and turning points that had fans talking throughout the first season

Anele makes it clear this is not just another promotional chat.

“Inimba is part of our daily lives; we pick apart the drama, all because we want answers. This is the first time that a platform is given for the fanbase to get answers directly from the cast. It is like our own Inimba commission,” she says.

And she is not holding back.

According to Anele, viewers can expect tension and tough questions alongside the laughs.

“Expect answers, accountability, a deeper understanding of each character’s point of view, loads of laughter, anger and some surprising takes on things we thought had been resolved. Kanti, it is only starting. There is also a major announcement to look forward to,” she teases.

The special comes just weeks before the second season premieres on 2 March 2026. This gives fans insight into what has really been driving their favourite characters.

For loyal viewers who have argued over plot twists on social media and shouted at their screens, this might be the closure or chaos they have been waiting for.

Inimba Inside the Magic airs on Mzansi Magic on 19 and 20 February at 9pm.