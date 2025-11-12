Controversial rapper arrested for attempted murder after road rage incident

A popular Limpopo musician, believed to be Shebeshxt, was arrested after a road rage shooting left a man seriously injured.

The Limpopo police have arrested a popular musician for attempted murder after a road rage incident, seizing his vehicles for forensic analysis.

Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said officers arrested the 30-year-old during an intelligence-driven operation. The operation took place in the upmarket suburb of Bendor, outside Polokwane, on Wednesday morning at about 9:30am.

The police have not disclosed musician’s name. However, he is believed to be controversial rapper Shebeshxt, whose real name is Lehlogonolo Katlego Chauke.

Rapper arrested for attempted murder

The arrest stems from an incident in the early hours of Sunday, 19 October 2025. It occurred along Witklip Street in Ladanna, outside Polokwane.

“It is alleged that the suspect had a confrontation with another motorist, during which he fired several shots at another vehicle, injuring a 34-year-old male occupant, who was rushed to a local hospital with serious injuries,” Ledwaba said.

Police initially opened a case of two counts of attempted murder at Westernburg Saps. The police later transferred the case to the provincial investigation unit for further investigation.

Vehicles seized for forensic analysis

On Tuesday, 11 November 2025, detectives were able to secure an arrest warrant, which resulted in the suspect’s capture.

“During the operation, police also seized the suspect’s vehicles for forensic analysis as part of ongoing investigations,” Ledwaba said.

Limpopo Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe praised their meticulous work and swift action of the investigation and operational teams.

“We are taking this matter very seriously, and a dedicated team was appointed to ensure that no stone is left unturned,” said Hadebe.

“The South African Police Service reiterates that no one is above the law, regardless of their social standing.”

The suspect is expected to appear before the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, 13 November 2025. He faces charges of attempted murder.

Shebeshxt’s controversies

Although Shebeshxt hasn’t been a public figure for long, controversies have followed his name.

He faced an attempted murder case in 2022 after an alleged stabbing incident in his hometown, Lebowakgomo.

In early 2024, a video showing Shebeshxt assaulting an alleged fan went viral. The cause of the altercation remains unclear.

Shebeshxt assaulting a fan.. pic.twitter.com/FWRS3lxgbc — MDN NEWS (@MDNnewss) February 19, 2024

In another incident, the rapper struck a fan with a bottle during a performance. The fan had appeared to grab his arm.

Shebeshxt tried to stab a fan with a very big knife during an argument. pic.twitter.com/QH5EmPnXtE — MDN NEWS (@MDNnewss) May 18, 2025

In 2025, another video showed Shebeshxt pulling out a knife. He appeared to try to stab a person who had aggravated him.

Imagine being hit with a bottle because you pulled your favourite while he's Performing



Shebeshxt must get some counseling he's not in prison no more doesn't have to act in a violent manner pic.twitter.com/nTOqvhvuft — S I H L E T H E P L U G (@RealSihleIV) November 21, 2023

Additional reporting by Bonginkosi Tiwane