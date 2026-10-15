‘They all really want it’: Zanele Potelwa on ‘Tropika Island of Treasure’ season 12 pressures and surprises

The contestants are competing in challenges for a share of the R1 million prize.

Tropika Island of Treasure host Zanele Potelwa recently opened up about the mounting pressure among the show’s contestants.

Zanele Potelwa said the contestants are bringing tears, determination and strong alliances to the competition this season.

Set on Réunion Island, the reality show sees celebrities and their Smooth Fan partners compete in challenges for a share of the R1 million prize.

Potelwa said she has been struck by the contestants’ commitment to the game and the relationships they were building along the way.

“The most surprising thing for me has been seeing how much our cast has poured themselves into the game. There are lots of tears and lots of tenacity shown, but most importantly, there’s lots of heart,” she said.

“You can see everyone giving their everything and the amount of love they have for each other is beautiful to witness,” she said.

Zanele Potelwa Sunset Ceremony pressures

The first Sunset Ceremony took place earlier this month. International sporting legend Caster Semenya and her partner, Thando Zwane, were eliminated from the competition.

Potelwa said she empathised with the participants because they all had different reasons for wanting to win.

“I think I find myself feeling most empathetic in those moments because they all really want it,” she said.

“They all want it for different reasons, whether you’re the graduate who needs a jump-start for your life or the athlete who only knows how to win, they all really want that top spot.”

Potelwa said her own experience of taking part in a competition helped her understand the anxiety of waiting for an outcome.

“I empathise with them because, as someone who’s been part of a competition, I know it’s incredibly nerve-racking when you don’t know how something is going to play out, especially when there are spanners in the works, like the mystery boxes or unexpected twists and turns.”

More twists ahead on ‘Tropika Island of Treasure’

Potelwa said viewers should expect more surprises as the season continues.

“It’s Tropika Island of Treasure, which has always been unpredictable,” she said.

“I still have many tricks and surprises up my sleeve, and you’ll have to watch to find out, but I can tell you, it’s so worth it,” she added.

Beyond Tropika Island of Treasure, Potelwa said she was working on her clothing line and preparing to host more events.

She also revealed plans to start a project with her best friend and fellow TV personality Candice Sello.

“Podcasts are loading all around, and we have some exciting projects like ‘5 Drive Gets High’ coming up for 5FM, so we’re definitely finishing off this year and starting the new one with a quantum leap,” she added.

Tropika Island of Treasure airs on SABC 1 every Wednesday at 9pm. A repeat airs on S3 every Thursday at 6pm.