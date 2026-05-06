Josh Lotz eliminated from ‘MasterChef South Africa’: Top 10 revealed

Lotz exited the competition during the Pressure Test, which determined the show's Top 10 contestants.

The “Singing Chef”, Josh Lotz, has been eliminated from MasterChef South Africa.

The 28-year-old from Pretoria exited the competition during a Pressure Test challenge, which determined the show’s Top 10 contestants.

The challenge required contestants to recreate a dessert created by guest chef Motheba Makhetha.

Lotz named his dish “A Tale of Trauma”.

The task involved multiple elements, including choux pastry, mousse and praline, and required contestants to follow a detailed recipe.

Lotz faced setbacks, including issues with his pastry and ingredients.

He was placed in the bottom two alongside Ntobeko.

The judges, including Katlego Mlambo, Zola Nene and Justine Drake, decided that Lotz would not advance.

Masterchef South Africa 2026 top 10

The Top 10 contestants now include Shoki, Candice, Benjie, Dr Phil, Calvin, Keith, Jeshen, Simele, Ntobeko and Nkululeko.

The next episode will require contestants to create a dish using instant noodles.

MasterChef South Africa Season 6 airs on e.tv on Sundays at 6pm, with simultaneous streaming on eVOD Live TV. Episodes are rebroadcast on Saturdays at 5pm, with additional rebroadcasts on eExtra on Saturdays at 8.30pm and eReality on Sundays at 5pm.