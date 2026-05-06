Move over Musa Mseleku: Sdumo Mtshali leads Netflix’s ‘The Polygamist’

Netflix makes its boldest play yet in the South African market, adapting Sue Nyathi's debut novel into a 22-episode supernovela titled 'The Polygamist'.

For years, the grammar of the South African telenovela has been written by two institutions: DStv’s Mzansi Magic, home to addictive, emotionally charged dramas like Isibaya and The Wife, and the SABC stable, which built national mythology through the likes of Uzalo and Generations.

Netflix has largely watched from the perimeter of this specific arena. Until now.

The platform released the teaser for The Polygamist on Tuesday, billing it as its first South African supernovela and its most ambitious local production to date. The 22-episode series, produced by award-winning Stained Glass Productions, is set to premiere on 12 June 2026, fronted by two of Mzansi’s most recognisable faces: Sdumo Mtshali as self-made CEO Jonasi Gomora, and Gugu Gumede as his formidable first wife, Joyce.

The Polygamist. (L to R) Gugu Gumede as Joyce Gomora, Sdumo Mtshali as Jonasi Gomora in The Polygamist. Picture: Netflix © 2026

“A self-made CEO builds an empire and a complicated personal life that begins to collapse under the weight of his choices, as the women in his life hold a mirror to the man behind the power.”

The book behind the drama

The series is adapted from The Polygamist, the 2012 debut novel by Zimbabwean-born, Johannesburg-based author Sue Nyathi (Sukoluhle Nyathi).

Originally self-published after a round of rejections from mainstream houses, the novel became a word-of-mouth sensation across Southern Africa.

Nyathi is the author of four novels to date: The Polygamist (2012), The Gold Diggers (2018, longlisted for the Dublin Literary Award), A Family Affair (2020), and An Angel’s Demise (2022). She is also no stranger to the screen, having served as a screenwriter on e.tv drama Matatiele in 2015.

The Polygamist weaves together the stories of four women – Joyce, Matipa, Essie, and Lindani – whose lives converge through their entanglement with Jonasi Gomora, a wealthy self-made man with relentless appetites.

Gugu Gumede as Joyce Gomora in The Polygamist. Picture: Netflix © 2026

Set in Zimbabwe, the novel is narrated through each woman’s perspective in turn, building to a reckoning that is as inevitable as it is devastating. The novel’s frank, unapologetic portrayal of sexuality, power, and the quiet violence of patriarchy sets it apart in the African literary landscape.

For the Netflix adaptation, the character of Jonasi has been shifted from a “banking magnate” to a CEO, a slight but meaningful update that speaks to the show’s ambitions in the contemporary South African corporate drama space.

The machine behind the show

If this production has pedigree, it lives and breathes in Stained Glass Productions. Founded in 2015 by co-CEOs Gugu Zuma-Ncube and Kobedi “Pepsi” Pokane, the company has become, by its own reckoning, South Africa’s biggest production house by revenue and hours produced. It is responsible for the cultural juggernaut Uzalo, the globally-streamed The Wife, and the pre-colonial epic Ifalakhe.

The company claims a daily reach of more than ten million viewers across television and digital platforms.

Directing duties for The Polygamist are shared between Akin Omotoso, Rolie Nikiwe and Nthabi Tau, with Omotoso in particular bringing an international sensibility (his credits span multiple continents). Busisiwe Zwane serves as head writer, with a team that includes Nontuthuzelo Magoxo, Lorato Phefo, and notably Nkosazana Zuma-Mncube, making this very much a family affair in more ways than one.

The Mseleku moment

It would be impossible to discuss a South African polygamy drama in 2026 without acknowledging the long shadow cast by Musa Mseleku and his family.

Uthando Nes’thembu – the Mzansi Magic reality series that follows Mseleku and his five wives – is currently airing its ninth season and remains one of the most consistently trending shows on South African television, regularly generating social media debate that has long since transcended entertainment and entered the realm of cultural argument.

The show has run for nearly a decade, spawned several spin-offs, and made isithembu – the Zulu practice of polygamy – a fixture of mainstream national conversation.

Where Uthando Nes’thembu documents real life, The Polygamist dramatises it and dramatically so.

Nyathi’s source novel is not a celebration of polygamy but an interrogation of it, asking through the lives of four women what love costs, who bears that cost, and whether power ever truly loves anything back. Jonasi is charming and monstrous in equal measure, and the women around him are not passive figures but active agents, making choices, running calculations, and surviving. The series has the promise to be more Big Little Lies than lifestyle documentary.

(L to R) Kenneth Nkosi as Magesh Gomora, Celeste Ntuli as Essie Gomora in The Polygamist. Picture: Netflix © 2026

The move into the telenovela territory also signals something significant about where Netflix (a global streaming giant that has poured billions into African content) believes the appetite lies in South Africa.

While the platform’s local catalogue has included films and a handful of series, it has historically left the telenovela space (appointment-viewing drama in serialised, high-episode formats) to DStv and the SABC.

That is changing. With 22 episodes, an established production house, a literary source text, and two bankable leads, The Polygamist is Netflix’s most deliberate territorial claim yet.

The Polygamist premieres on Netflix on 12 June 2026.