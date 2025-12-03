Ex-partner of former UKhozi FM host recounts horrifying assault incident [VIDEO]

The presenter was found guilty of the assault by the Durban Magistrate’s Court.

Former Ukhozi FM presenter Siya Mhlongo was found guilty of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm last month.

The Durban Magistrate’s Court delivered the ruling following an incident in August 2024 in which Mhlongo assaulted his then-partner, Njabulo Duma, with a cider bottle.

Duma recently spoke about the assault and his relationship with Mhlongo during an interview with Lungelo KM on the Engineer Your Life podcast.

The beginning of the relationship

Duma said they met in January 2020, shortly before the Covid-19 lockdown. He said he was 25 and Mhlongo was 36 at the time.

“It was a beautiful one [love story]. There were gestures that made me see that I think I am onto something here,” he added.

Duma said they exchanged Instagram handles after meeting at an event.

“A month and a half later, we found ourselves in a relationship… Mid-March, I think we were two or three weeks into our relationship, the lockdown happened, and I took a personal decision because we are still in our honeymoon phase, how about we spend this lockdown together.”

He said the relationship changed after six months.

“It felt like I was taking someone else’s place because I was constantly reminded about someone who had been there before me… and also the exchange and the verbal communication started to be toxic.

“Even the slightest things, like not answering your phone immediately, would turn into a huge issue, and generally I did not like to be policed.”

Details of the assault

In August last year, a video containing graphic content circulated on social media.

It showed Duma with blood on his face, while Mhlongo sat in the driver’s seat, urging him to get into the car so he could take him to the hospital.

Duma said the incident followed a night out on Florida Road, Durban.

He said an acquaintance blew him a goodbye kiss, which he returned.

“When we got to the car, the argument started over the kiss… In the middle of our argument, as we were driving home, he then reached out his phone and then speed-dialled that friend’s number and said, ‘here is your man, talk to him’ and passed the phone to me… I told the other guy that there is no reason for this call, it’s fine, bye.”

He said when he ended the call, the car had already stopped in the middle of the road.

“As I placed the phone on the charging pad, within split seconds of raising my head, I was smashed with the Savanna bottle on my forehead,” he said.

Mhlongo was arrested and released on R1 000 bail. After being in and out of court for a year, he was found guilty in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on 5 November 2025.

Efforts to reach Mhlongo for comment were unsuccessful at the time of publication.

