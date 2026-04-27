SABC to air SA’s first World Athletics Silver meet

SA's Akani Simbine will compete against Canadian sprinter Andre De Grasse at the highly anticipated event.

The SABC in partnership with SuperSport, will broadcast the 2026 Simbine Classic live on 28 April 2026.

The meet is the first World Athletics Continental Tour Silver event to be held in South Africa.

The event will be held at Pilditch Stadium in Pretoria and will feature top international and African athletes, including Akani Simbine and Andre De Grasse.

First Silver-level meeting for South Africa

The Simbine Classic is the first World Athletics Silver meeting hosted in the country. Previous South African events have included Challenger and Bronze-level competitions.

SuperSport said the broadcast aims to expand access to elite athletics across the continent through partnerships with free-to-air broadcasters.

SABC Group Chief Executive Officer Nomsa Chabeli said the public broadcaster’s participation was important for national access to sport.

“With the SABC being the country’s only public service broadcaster, it was imperative that we become part of the ground-breaking initiative by Akani Simbine,” she said.

She added that the broadcaster would use its platforms to widen visibility of the event across television and streaming services.

Simbine and De Grasse headline 100m field

The men’s 100m race will headline the meeting, with Akani Simbine set to compete against Canadian sprinter Andre De Grasse.

Simbine, who is also involved in the organisation of the event, said the initiative is aimed at growing the sport locally.

“I’m incredibly excited to launch the Simbine Classic. It’s something that’s very close to my heart,” he said.

“It’s about creating opportunities for all athletes in South Africa, inspiring the next generation, and continuing to grow athletics in South Africa.”

The field also includes Cameroon’s Emmanuel Eseme, Nigeria’s Favour Ashe, and South Africans Shaun Maswanganyi and Retshidisitswe Mlenga.

Broadcast details

SuperSport confirmed that coverage will begin at 11:30 CAT with a pre-programme on SuperSport Variety 4 and Africa 1 (DStv channels 209 and 227). The main event will follow at 16:30.

The SABC will broadcast the event on SABC Sport and SABC Plus from 15:00 to 18:00, with highlights later on SABC 2.

CANAL+ Director for Sports Content in English and Portuguese-speaking Africa Rendani Ramovha said the partnership aims to strengthen African athletics coverage.

“We are exceptionally proud to be the official broadcast home for the inaugural Simbine Classic,” he said.

He added that the collaboration with the SABC would broaden access to the event.