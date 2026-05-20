‘A victory for the industry’: Rami Chuene says she is set to receive repeat fees from SABC

Mmabatho Chuene said she decided to make the announcement publicly so other actors are aware of what is owed to them.

Actress Rami Chuene has announced that the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has agreed to pay her repeat fees for her work on the television drama Giyani: Land of Blood.

The announcement was met with celebratory messages on social media, with many users describing it as a positive development for the local television and film industry.

South African actors and creatives have for years raised concerns about working conditions in the entertainment sector. Among the issues highlighted are low pay, unfair contracts, and the lack of repeat fees for programmes rebroadcast.

In 2021, actress Vatiswa Ndara wrote an open letter to the then arts and sports minister, raising concerns about pay disparities, heavy workloads and contracts that she said had not changed in two decades. She also criticised the absence of repeat fees for actors whose productions are aired again.

Repeat fees are royalties paid to actors and creators when a television show or film is rebroadcast.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Chuene said she had received communication from the SABC confirming payment for her work on Giyani: Land of Blood.

“On this day, 19 May 2026, at 4pm, I, Rami Chuene, would like to state on record that I have received communication from the SABC telling me they will be paying me repeat fees for my work on Giyani: Land Of Blood. The paperwork has been completed and submitted, and I now wait for payment,” she said.

Chuene said she decided to make the announcement publicly so that other actors are aware of what is owed to them.

“Why am I telling you? So you know, my dear thespians, that this is what is truly due to us. I appreciate this from the SABC and hope that all actors [who] have their shows repeated on TV are also getting their repeat fees. Thank you, SABC,” she added.

‘A victory for the industry’

Social media users congratulated Chuene following the announcement, with some describing the development as “a victory for the industry”.

One user commented: “It’s a good thing that SABC responded positively to Rami because if truth be told, many of our actors are struggling, even if some are not coming into the open, and it’s heartbreaking because some die as paupers because of unpaid monies due to them.”

Another said, “A victory for the industry”

I am truly happy for you, congratulations, especially because this was their own initiative. I pray they extend this "generosity" to all others, considering that "an injury to one, is an injury to all", so the reverse must also hold. Thank you for the feedback ❤️ — Mando (@Mando23410905) May 19, 2026