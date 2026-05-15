WATCH: Boity Thulo’s luxurious mansion makes ‘Top Billing’ debut amid repossession claims

The show airs on Thursday at 7pm on S3.

Boity Thulo’s home featured on Top Billing on Thursday, 14 May, following reports that the TV star is facing legal action in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg over an alleged unpaid debt linked to the Centurion mansion.

Daily Sun exclusively reported that court papers seen by the publication show a financial services company is alleging she owes about R491 813 on the property, which forms part of a larger purchase agreement worth around R4.2 million.

The company has reportedly applied for a default judgment, which could allow the property to be attached or sold if the matter is not resolved.

Boity features on ‘Top Billing’

The episode forms part of the long-running lifestyle show Top Billing, which features luxury homes, celebrity lifestyles, travel and high-end design.

This week’s episode included a visit inside Boity Thulo’s home, where her interior design choices were showcased, highlighting what makes the property distinctive.

Following the release of the trailer and the airing of the episode, viewers and other celebrities reacted on social media, praising the home.

Among those who commented was Ms Manche, who wrote: “Everything came together beautifully Mati proud of you.”

DJ Zinhle also commented: “OMG. What a stunning home.”

Thursday’s episode also included a road trip segment through the Drakensberg featuring Jonathan Boynton-Lee and Fezile Mkhize, a coastal home feature, and a lifestyle segment at Nine Yards in Rosebank developed by Pam Golding Properties.

A Mother’s Day-inspired insert featured Netball South Africa President Mami Diale and SPAR Proteas coach Jenny van Dyk.

Top Billing airs on Thursday at 7pm on S3, with repeats on Sundays at 1pm on S3 and Tuesdays at 9:30pm on SABC1. Episodes are also available on SABC+.