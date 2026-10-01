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‘That decision was not ours’: ‘Bala family confirms season 3 of their reality show is not happening

Picture of Lineo Lesemane

By Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

3 minute read

1 October 2026

12:56 pm

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The family said they had been trying for almost two years to make another season happen.

The Bala Family

The Bala Family. Picture: Instagram/@zeebala

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The Bala Family has confirmed that a third season of The Bala Family won’t happen in the near future.

In a statement shared on Wednesday, the family addressed questions from viewers about the reality show’s return.

The show followed the famous musical family as they navigated personal struggles, mended fractured relationships and built their collective legacy.

No hope for ‘The Bala Family’ season 3

The family said they had been trying to make a third season happen for almost two years.

“For close to two years, we have been trying to make another season of The Bala Family happen.

“We wanted to do it. We were ready to open our lives, our homes, our relationships and our music to you again. But Season 3 is not happening in the near future,” the statement read.

The family said the decision not to proceed with another season was not theirs.

“And we want to be clear about something: That decision was not ours. We won’t pretend we’re not disappointed. We are.”

“Because The Bala Family has never been just a television programme to us. It is our family, our history, our relationships, our music and our name.”

The family said they understood that the show also had significance for viewers.

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“And you have reminded us, time and time again, that it means something to you too,” the statement said.

“Because as much as people may talk about the drama, the heart of this story has always been the family,” the statement read.

The family also apologised to viewers for the wait and acknowledged that their hope for the show’s return may have created expectations.

“We are sorry for keeping you waiting, especially when our hope may have sounded like a promise. For now, we simply wanted you to hear the truth directly from us.”

“Thank you for loving this family, for waiting, and for reminding us why this story mattered.”

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