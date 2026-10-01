PICS: First look at ‘Shaka iLembe’ season 3, set four years after season 2

StudioCanal has revealed a first look at season 3 of Shaka iLembe: Zulu King as the drama heads to international buyers at Mipcom 2026.

StudioCanal has released a first look at the hotly anticipated season 3 of Shaka iLembe: Zulu King as it takes the record-breaking isiZulu-language drama to buyers outside Africa for the first time. The announcement was made on 1 October 2026 ahead of Mipcom 2026 in Cannes, France, where StudioCanal will launch international sales.

Produced by Bomb Productions for MultiChoice, a Canal+ company, the series tells the origin story of King Shaka kaSenzangakhona. It is told in isiZulu by African filmmakers and historians. With the new season set to premiere in Africa soon, the show arrives internationally as an established franchise.

A record-setting run

Across its first two seasons, Shaka iLembe: Zulu King became the highest-rated drama in DStv’s history. It was also the most-searched TV series in South Africa in 2023. At the Saftas, it set the record for the most wins by a drama series in a single year, taking 12 awards, including Best Drama Series.

The series is executive produced by Desiree Markgraaff and Nomzamo Mbatha, who also stars as Queen Nandi. Mbatha is also listed as the creator of an upcoming Netflix wedding docu-soap following the relationship of radio and TV personality Anele Mdoda and her husband, known as Buzza (Bonelela Mgudlwa).

What to expect from season 3

Produced by Bomb Productions for MultiChoice, a Canal+ company, Shaka iLembe: Zulu King is the origin story of King Shaka kaSenzangakhona, told authentically in isiZulu by African filmmakers and historians. Picture: Supplied/STUDIOCANAL

Season 3 picks up four years after the events of season 2. Shaka’s kingdom is dominant across Southern Africa but faces new external pressure, including British expansion and growing European influence.

The story widens to include the emerging Basotho Kingdom of Moshoeshoe, King Faku’s Mpondo Kingdom and the settlement of Port Natal. Queen Nandi and Shaka’s politically formidable aunt, Mkabayi, remain at its emotional centre.

Season 3 of Shaka iLembe introduces several new cast members, including Lerato Mvelase (Justice Served, Marked), who joins as Queen Mpikase. Aiden Scott (One Piece) plays Henry Francis Fynn, a British trader who becomes close to Shaka. Conrad Kemp (G20, Novocaine) is Lt. Francis Farewell, while Wonder Ndlovu (The Polygamist) plays Prince Mpande.

Producers weigh in

Markgraaff said making the series had been a journey of more than 12 years for the Bomb creative team. She also credited Oscar-nominated director Angus Gibson with guiding the series across all three seasons.

Across its first two series, Shaka iLembe has become the highest-rated drama in DStv’s history, the most-searched TV series in South Africa in 2023, and the record-holder for the most wins by a drama series in a single year at the Saftas, with 12 wins including Best Drama Series. Picture: Supplied/STUDIOCANAL

“Our ambition was to tell this story with the scale, drama and epic sweep of world-class mainstream storytelling, while portraying the Africa we know and love with the dignity, complexity and humanity it deserves.”

Mbatha said the series is “proof of what African storytelling can achieve when it’s given the room to be ambitious, told at scale, and shared from the inside out”. She added that playing Queen Nandi, “a woman whose courage helped build a kingdom”, had been an honour and a career highlight.

What’s next

StudioCanal will introduce international buyers to the Shaka iLembe franchise at Mipcom 2026. Sales activity for season 3 will begin at London Screenings 2027.

Following the Canal+ Group’s acquisition of MultiChoice Group, StudioCanal is bringing productions of significant scale to South Africa. It is wrapping filming on Bill Condon’s feature film The Road Home, starring Thabo Rametsi, Cynthia Erivo, Guy Pearce, Johnny Flynn and John Legend.

The studio also has Shadow Has Fallen, the next chapter in its Has Fallen franchise, currently in production in South Africa. The production draws on local cast, crews and creative talent and the company says this reflects the long-term commitment it and the Canal+ Group made to South Africa during the MultiChoice acquisition.